A large train derailment occurred in northwest Houston on Friday morning with 11 train cars off the tracks, including two cars hanging over a ground-level overpass.

Crews and emergency personnel have responded to a large train derailment in northwest Houston on Friday morning. SkyEye13 flew over the scene where 11 train cars were seen off the tracks, with at least two cars seen hanging over a ground-level overpass on Old Katy Road near Hempstead Road.

It is unclear how long the cleanup will take. Train cars seen hanging off overpass in NW HoustonLarge trucks with heavy equipment can be seen arriving at the scene of the train derailment as crews inspect the cars and the integrity of the overpass.

Train cars seen hanging off overpass in NW Houston At least two train cars can be seen hanging off an overpass in northwest Houston after more than 10 derailed on Friday afternoon, according to the Houston Police Department. HPD said they were notified just before 9 a.m. about the train cars off the tracks.

Police said they have units on scene working to divert traffic in the area, but it's unclear how long the cleanup will take.1 hospitalized after major crash involving METRO bus, officials say





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Train Derailment Northwest Houston Emergency Response Accident Cleanup

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