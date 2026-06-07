Train derailment damages Harbor Drive Bridge in East Village; closed to traffic

Three freight cars jumped the train tracks crashing into bridge pillars supporting busy downtown roadway near Petco Park and the Convention Center.

Three freight cars jumped the train tracks crashing into bridge pillars supporting the busy downtown roadway near Petco Park and the Convention Center. One of the frieght cars owned by BNSF Railway ripped from the tracks under the Harbor Dr Bridge, June 7, 2026.

A freight train derailment in San Diego's East Village has forced the closure of a key section of Harbor Drive after rail cars struck and damaged support beams beneath a bridge near the Convention Center and Petco Park. The damaged and fractured frieght cars could be seen from the Harbor Drive Pedestrian Bridge connecting the Hilton San Diego Bayfront Hotel with Petco Park and other downtown destinations.

“You could see two of the cars on their side right under the bridge,” said Michelle Scheney, who was visiting San Diego from St. Louis with her husband. BNSF Railway said the train was carrying automobiles scheduled for delivery and that no hazardous materials were involved. No injuries were reported. Despite the derailment occurring near Metropolitan Transit System trolley tracks, trolley service has continued without interruption.

The greater impact has been on drivers. Harbor Drive remains closed in both directions between Park Boulevard and Cesar Chavez Parkway while engineers assess the bridge and determine what repairs are needed. The closure has disrupted commutes for downtown residents who rely on the bridge as a shortcut to work and other locations to the south and west.

Christopher Morgan, who commutes by scooter from the Gaslamp Quarter to 32nd St. Naval Base, said the closure will significantly increase his travel time.

“If I travel the long way, it’s about 24 minutes. If I travel this way, it’s 14 minutes,” Morgan said. Brad McPherson, who commutes from downtown San Diego to Coronado, said he now expects to face longer drives and heavier traffic.

“Every single day when I go to work, Monday to Friday in the morning, and then I come back this way as well,” McPherson said, describing his regular use of Harbor Drive. In a written statement, BNSF spokeswoman Lena Kent said the railroad is working with city officials to stabilize the bridge and determine next steps.

“We are meeting with the city to determine bridge stabilization. Train service is currently suspended until we can safely open the line. The cause of the incident is under investigation,” Kent said. City officials said Harbor Drive will remain closed until repairs can be completed and the bridge is deemed safe for public use.

San Diego Harbor Police investigators will examine what caused the rail cars to leave the tracks, while commuters and businesses prepare for traffic disruptions this week.





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