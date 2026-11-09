A severe rail collision in al-Ayyat, Giza, claims seven lives and injures 114. President el-Sissi orders an investigation into the tragedy on Egypt's aging railway network.

At least seven people have been killed and 114 individuals are injured following a devastating train collision in the al-Ayyat district. The accident occurred approximately 32 miles south of Cairo in the Giza Governorate. Emergency responders immediately deployed to the scene to manage the aftermath of the collision. The injured victims were transported to nearby hospitals for urgent medical treatment and stabilization.

Collision Details and Immediate Aftermath

The crash took place when a train traveling to the southwestern Fayoum province collided with the rear of another train heading to the southern province of Aswan. One of the trains derailed during the impact, although authorities have not specified which train was responsible for the derailment. Visual evidence from the scene shows two heavily damaged trains with debris scattered widely across the surrounding area. Half of one carriage appears entirely black, likely due to fire or intense friction from the crash.

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Government Response and Investigations

President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi announced on social media that he has ordered a prompt investigation into the crash. The President emphasized that those responsible for the disaster must be held accountable for their actions. The Egyptian Railway Authority stated that emergency teams and cranes were dispatched to the site to clear the wreckage. These efforts aim to restore train services to their normal schedule as soon as possible. Investigators were observed searching the wreckage for clues regarding the cause of the accident.

Casualty Figures and Victim Information

Initial reports from state-owned media indicated that 120 people were wounded. These early reports did not clarify the degree of injury for each victim. Subsequent updates adjusted the casualty count to seven deaths and 114 injuries. Rescuers were seen carrying bodies from the scene as locals gathered to watch the ongoing operations. Bystanders witnessed the chaos as emergency crews worked tirelessly to clear the heavy debris. The incident has raised concerns about safety standards on the national rail network.

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Historical Context and Infrastructure Challenges

The al-Ayyat area is the site of Egypt's worst-ever rail disaster. In 2002, more than 370 people were killed when a fire swept through a train carrying holiday travelers south of Cairo. Additional train crashes in the area in 2009 killed dozens of passengers. Egypt's population of 110 million people depends heavily on rail transport for daily travel. The network is one of the largest in Africa but has suffered repeated deadly accidents over the years. Over the past decade, Egypt has invested billions of dollars in updating its transport infrastructure.

Recent Incidents and Regional Impact

Last September, a train driver and his assistant were injured after two freight trains collided in the same district. In March, at least 12 people were killed after a train collided with a minibus at an unauthorized crossing in the Ismailia Governorate. These recent events highlight the ongoing safety challenges facing the aging rail network. Meanwhile, global attention has also turned to other rail tragedies, such as the crash in Spain that killed 69 people. That incident involved Dr. Marta Shahbazi, a scientist from the University of Cambridge.