Train Collision Leaves Multiple Injured Between Luton and Bedford

Two East Midlands Railway trains crashed near Kempston due to a suspected safety system fault, resulting in serious injuries including broken legs and bloodied faces. Emergency services responded with multiple air ambulances and the rail line remains blocked.

Passengers have been left with bloodied faces and broken legs after a train crash ed into a stationary one due to a safety fault. The incident occurred around Kempston between Luton and Bedford at approximately 5:15pm, involving two East Midlands Railway services.

A disturbing video from the scene shows injured passengers covered in blood while carriages remain on the tracks. The collision involved the 3:50pm service from Nottingham to St Pancras International and the 4:40pm Corby to London service. Initial reports suggest the Luton Airport Express train collided because of a fault in the Automatic Warning System, a safety mechanism designed to stop trains if they pass red signals.

Investigators from the Rail Accident Investigation Branch have arrived at the site to collect evidence. East Midlands Railway has suspended all services to and from London St Pancras for the remainder of the day, and severe delays are expected across the network. Witnesses described the terrifying moments and the extent of injuries. Dr. Peter Knapp told the BBC: When I got up I saw all of the chairs everywhere, it felt like I'd been in a bomb explosion.

I saw people's bloodied faces and broken legs. There was smoke everywhere. Some people were spitting out blood... I can't sit down because my back hurts so much.

He also posted on Bluesky that the front of the train was intact but the third carriage had derailed. He added: I'm ok with bloody legs and back impact. Others are not good. Sudden crash, no slowing down or horns.

No warning. No explosion, just stopped instantly. The response involved five air ambulance helicopters, a police helicopter, and more than 30 emergency vehicles. Bedfordshire Hospital is preparing for at least 50 casualties.

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander expressed deep concern, stating: I'm deeply concerned to hear reports of the collision involving two East Midlands Railway passenger trains. I'm grateful to emergency services who are on the scene, attending to those affected. We're working quickly with the rail industry and local partners to support passengers. Local MP Mohammad Yasin confirmed the incident on Facebook and pledged to share updates.

Thameslink warned that all lines between Luton and Bedford are blocked, advising travelers to expect severe delays and consider alternative routes. Replacement bus services are being arranged. Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue urged the public to avoid the area, while British Transport Police asked people not to travel to the scene as they assist those potentially affected.

The RMT union voiced concern for passengers and staff, and East Midlands Railway confirmed emergency crews are handling an incident between London St Pancras and Leicester. The investigation into the safety system failure continues





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Train Crash East Midlands Railway Luton Bedford Automatic Warning System Rail Accident

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