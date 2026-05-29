Trailer: 'House Of The Dragon's Ewan Mitchell Stars In 'Still Life'

Ewan Mitchell is best known as the dastardly Prince Aemond Targaryen in 'House of the Dragon,' but his latest project is a more offbeat affair.

Still Life , a short comedy film in which he depicts a lonely retail worker who lives with a dozen mannequins. When a living, breathing, and somewhat peculiar girl arrives on his doorstep, his carefully curated world is turned on its head.

'House Of The Dragon' Actor Ewan Mitchell On Why He Hasn't Watched 'Game Of Thrones': "I Wanted To Bring Something Fresh"star Fabien Frankel serves as an executive producer. Producers are Csilla Tornallyay and Max Mark Frankel in association with production company Marcel Monique Pictures. Sophie Stacey from Candlelight Films and Saskia Greenhalgh also serve as producers, with Alex Bedford and Ben Parkin of A Running Commentary joining as executive producers. Natasha Duursma is the cinematographer.

Hill said: “This is a film about connection. More specifically, its desperate necessity and the lengths we’ll go to find it. When loneliness sinks its teeth in, some might meet a friend, go for a walk, or call their Mum. But in our protagonist’s case, he steals a load of mannequins from the department store where he works and talks to them.

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