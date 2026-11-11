Trail Blazers Defeat Oklahoma City Thunder on Home Floor

Portland Trail Blazers tied up the Oklahoma City Thunder with a strong defensive performance, limiting Shai Gilgeous‑Alexander to 26 points and handing a 103‑point win. Damian Lillard's big-game shooting helped secure the victory.

Nov 10, 2026; Portland, Oregon, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander dribbles the ball past Portland Trail Blazers forward Toumani Camara during the first half at Moda Center.

Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Oklahoma City Thudner took on the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday night, hoping to grab a victory on the front end of a back-to-back. It ultimately wouldn't come to fruition, with Portland playing much sharper on their home floor. OKC had previously won four-straight games after back-to-back losses to the Mavericks and Rockets, but wouldn't have enough in the tank to dethrone Portland Tuesday.

Also read Injury Report: OKC Thunder List Six Players Against Trail Blazers

The losses of Jalen Williams, Cason Wallace and especially Chet Holmgren were felt, as OKC was largely unable to match the Trail Blazers' defensive intensity. Winner: the Trail Blazers’ defense OKC didn’t play well offensively, though it was a credit more to the Portland Trail Blazers’ defense, opposed to bad offensive process on the Thunder’s end.

With lengthy, physical defenders such as Toumani Camara, Sidy Cissoko, Deni Avdija and Donovan Clingan, Portland was able to stifle the Thunder’s attack — especially in the second half — holding them to 103 points in total. Specifically, Portland was able to hold the back-to-back MVP in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to just 26 points on 22 shots, largely holding down OKC’s best scorer and play-maker.

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Freshly back from injury, Damian Lillard turned back the clock Tuesday, using nuclear shot-making all night long to extend the lead over Oklahoma City. Lillard hasn’t shot as effectively as he did pre-injury so far this season, but has still been a major factor for the Trail Blazers in the backcourt, going for 19.4 points on 42% shooting overall. Against the Thunder, he continually hit massive shots, eventually totaling 25 points.

To make matters worse after OKC’s third loss of the season, they’ll turn around and play the Trail Blazers again on the second night of a back-to-back Wednesday. The Thunder will certainly look to avoid back-to-back losses, though Portland is sure to offer a tough two-way test on the back-end as well. OKC and Portland will face off at 9 p.m. CT Wednesday, Nov. 11.

OKC will cap its week with a Friday tilt against the LA Clippers before moving on to the Kings next week. Derek Parker covers the National Basketball Association and has brought On SI five seasons of coverage across several different teams. He graduated from the University of Central Oklahoma in 2020 and has experience working in print, video, and radio.