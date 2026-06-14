Tragic Skydive Plane Crash Kills All 12 on Board Near Butler, Missouri

A single-engine turboprop used by Skydive Kansas City crashed shortly after takeoff from Butler Memorial Airport, engulfing in flames and killing pilot and 11 passengers. Emergency services responded swiftly, and FAA and NTSB teams were present for investigation.

Updated: 30 minutes agoThis video frame grab provided by KMBC-TV shows an aerial view of the crash scene near the Butler Memorial Airport in Butler, Mo.

, Sunday, June 14, 2026. BUTLER, Mo. — A plane carrying a pilot and 11 passengers on a skydiving outing in Missouri crashed in a field and was engulfed in flames Sunday, killing all aboard, authorities said. The crash happened shortly after the plane took off from a local airport around 11:30 a.m., and some of the occupants’ family members witnessed the crash, said Bates County Sheriff Chad Anderson.

Clergy and volunteers went to the scene to assist the relatives, Anderson said, and officials were still working later to identify some of the victims and notify their next of kin. A heap of blue and silver mangled metal wreckage lay in the grass near Butler Memorial Airport with a massive line-up of emergency vehicles on a nearby street.

Officials with the Federal Aviation Administration were on scene Sunday afternoon, Anderson said, and a team from the National Transportation Safety Board was en route to investigate. The private plane was operated by Skydive Kansas City, said Dennis Jacobs, the acting airport manager and Bates County Emergency Management Agency director. It was identified as a single engine turboprop plane.

“It had just taken off and made a left turn” before the crash, Jacobs said. “In my opinion, I think it was losing power, and he was trying to make it over to the highway and land, and he stalled and went down nose first and caught fire. ” Emergency responders put out the fire shortly after the crash, Jacobs said, calling the scene “brutal.

”First responders have checked the area under the flight path and did not find anyone who might have tried to jump out before the crash, Jacobs said. Emergency vehicles parked outside the Butler Memorial Airport after a plane crash in Butler, Mo. , Sunday, June 14, 2026. The Pacific Aerospace 750XL that crashed is an aircraft model that’s popular for skydiving and also has proven useful for carrying cargo, aerial surveying and medical evacuation flights.

The aircraft can carry more than 4,000 pounds and is capable of taking off and landing on short runways, according to the manufacturer. The plane was built in 2010, according to FAA records. Sky diving companies operate in the region eight or nine months a year, with the season usually starting in late March or early April and lasting into October or November.

Someone answering the phone at Skydive Kansas City declined to speak to a reporter from The Associated Press. It’s not yet known what factors may have contributed to the crash, Missouri Highway Patrol Sgt. Justin Ewing said, and those details will be part of the investigation carried out by NTSB officials.

Aviation safety expert Jeff Guzzetti said poor maintenance has been a factor in a number of previous skydiving plane crashes because these companies are not held to a high standard under FAA rules. Guzzetti said skydiving companies are governed by the same rules any private plane owner has to follow and not the more stringent rules that charter flight operators and airlines adhere to.

“There’s been a whole history of skydiving accidents for inadequate maintenance and deficient safety culture,” said Guzzetti who used to be a crash investigator for both the NTSB and FAA. The NTSB has previously raised concerns about the weak oversight for skydiving operators in past crash investigations. The agency said after a 2019 crash that killed 11 people in Hawaii that the FAA’s regulatory system isn’t strong enough to ensure the safety of skydiving flights.

The small airport serves around 30 aircraft, all privately owned, including crop dusting companies and sky dive operators, Jacobs said. The small town of Butler has a population of around 4,300 people and is roughly 65 miles south of Kansas City. The Butler Memorial Airport, as well as the highway that runs beside it, will remain closed while federal investigators are on the scene, Anderson said Sunday afternoon.





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Plane Carrying Skydivers Crashes in Missouri, Killing All 12 OnboardA plane carrying passengers planning to spend a sunny afternoon skydiving crashed in Missouri, killing all 12 people aboard, authorities said. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said in a statement that troopers were on the scene, assisting the Butler Police Department & Bates County Sheriff's Office. The crash occurred near the Butler Memorial Airport. The small town of Butler has a population of around 4,300 people and is roughly 65 miles south of Kansas City. Missouri Highway Patrol Sgt. Justin Ewing said the plane was taking people up to skydive. Emergency responders got a call that a plane was down and engulfed in fire around 11:30 a.m. Sunday morning, he said. Emergency responders were able to extinguish the fire shortly after the crash, Ewing said, calling the scene brutal. Teams from the National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration were en route to the crash site Sunday afternoon to investigate, according to the Missouri State Patrol. The private plane was operated by Skydive Kansas City, said Dennis Jacobs, the acting airport manager and Bates County Emergency Management Agency director. It had just taken off and made a left turn before the crash, Jacobs said. In my opinion I think it was losing power, and he was trying to make it over to the highway and land, and he stalled and went down nose first and caught fire.First responders have checked the area under the flight path and did not find anyone who might have tried to jump out before the crash, Jacobs said The Pacific Aerospace 750XL that crashed is a single engine turboprop plane model that's popular for skydiving but has also proven useful for other uses, including cargo, aerial surveying and medical evacuation flights

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