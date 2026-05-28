Tragic Paper Mill Disaster in Washington Claimed Eleven Lives as Recovery Efforts Continue

A catastrophic tank implosion at the Nippon Dynawave Packaging Co. in Longview, Washington, resulted in the deaths of eleven workers, with two confirmed dead and nine missing presumed dead. The incident highlights the dangers faced by industrial workers and the deep community connections in a region where mill work spans generations.

The search continues for victims of the Washington paper mill disaster, a catastrophic event that claimed the lives of workers who were husbands, fathers, and grandfathers.

The incident occurred at the Nippon Dynawave Packaging Co. in Longview, Washington, when a tank containing hazardous liquid imploded on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. This tragedy is considered one of the deadliest U.S. workplace accidents in recent decades. Authorities have indicated there is no hope of finding survivors from the tank rupture. Two workers have been confirmed dead, and nine others are missing and presumed dead, bringing the total number of fatalities to eleven.

Among the victims are individuals described by friends and family as pillars of their community. Gilbert Bernal, a grandfather and electrician at the plant, was the first confirmed death. His friend Todd Cornwell spoke highly of him, stating, "He was one of the most genuinely good people that you've ever met. He would give you the shirt off your back if you needed it.

He was always there willing to help in whatever needed to be done.

" Another victim, CJ Doran, age 26, was a husband remembered as "the spiritual leader of their family, the joy of their home, and the family provider," according to a verified GoFundMe post. The impact on the community of Longview, a city of about 40,000 near Washington's border with Oregon, is profound, as generations of families have worked in the local paper and lumber mills.

The tank failure released more than 500,000 gallons of a highly corrosive chemical mixture known as white liquor, which is used to break down wood for paper production. The spill injured eight people, including a firefighter, with some suffering burns or inhalation injuries. Fire officials reported that the recovery of the missing would be a slow and deliberate process due to the dangers posed by the remaining chemicals.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the disaster and have not yet released the names of all victims. Environmental concerns are also being addressed. Authorities stated that the spill has not contaminated the air or drinking water in and around Longview. Crews are working to flush water from ditches near the plant, dilute it, and then pump it into the Columbia River, which flows by the mill.

Some contamination has reached the river, but the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency confirmed it has had no noticeable effect. The mill's Japanese parent company, Nippon Paper Group, issued a statement offering its "deepest condolences and heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families.

" In the aftermath, the community has come together to support the victims' families. Vigils were held, such as one at R.A. Long Park where people like Diana Winther and Kellie Webber embraced in mutual grief, and where a young person, Kaeden Beck, 16, laid down electric candles during prayer. Fundraisers have been organized to assist those affected.

The incident underscores the inherent risks of industrial work in the region and has prompted a comprehensive investigation to determine what led to the tank implosion





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Washington Paper Mill Disaster Nippon Dynawave Packaging Chemical Tank Rupture Longview Workplace Accident White Liquor Spill Recovery Efforts Community Impact

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