The “Saturday Night Live” alum is reportedly “grieving the loss and is surrounded by family and friends during this difficult time.”

Heidi Gardner’s boyfriend, Ray Tintori, was found dead in his East Village apartment by his friends last Tuesday, a source exclusively told Page Six. According to the source, his death did not “appear criminal” and “no drug paraphernalia was found on the scene.

”Heidi Gardner was not the person to discover he had died, a source told Page Six. We’re told friends of Tintori found him dead in his East Village apartment.at the time that Gardner was “grieving the loss and is surrounded by family and friends during this difficult time.

Also read Heidi Gardner Boyfriend Ray Tintori Dies at 43; NYC Medical Examiner Probe Underway

” The New York City Office of the Chief Medical Examiner told Page Six on Monday that the death is under investigation and his cause and manner of death have yet to be determined. Our source said that Tintori’s body was found last Tuesday. “Happy birthday to the angel of reality @heidilgardner,” he captioned the July 27 post.

Page Six confirmed that his death was under investigation. . In an Instagram post from July 27, 2025 , Tintori shared a tribute calling Gardner “the angel of reality. ”“My favorite song in the world is you singing softly in my ear.

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My favorite color is the gold at the center of your eyes. ” The sweet message was the first public post he made about their relationship. It wasn’t immediately clear how long the duo had been dating before his death, but they had been photographed together since at least 2024. Tintori was known for directing short films and music videos.

He was a member of the filmmaking collective Court 13, which made the movie “Beasts of the Southern Wild,” as well as music videos for major artists like Solange, The Killers and Arcade Fire. Gardner, known for impersonating Kim Kardashian, Drew Barrymore and Liz Cheney on “SNL,” starred in the NBC sketch comedy show for eight seasons until last year. At the time, The Post reported thatOur community is about connecting people through open and thoughtful conversations.

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'Like' or 'Dislike' when you are filled with emotions! Thanks for reading our community guidelines. Don't forget, freedom of speech is not the freedom of reach! Heidi Gardner was not the person to discover he had died, a source told Page Six.

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Our source said that Tintori's body was found last Tuesday. Page Six confirmed that his death was under investigation. .