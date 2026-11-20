Poindexter was hit by a car in Los Angeles last Friday and died in the hospital five days later.

that Poindexter was walking near the corner of Moorpark Street and Lankershim Boulevard, about three blocks from his home, when he got hit by the car around 6 p.m. local time on Nov. 13.

Gold said Poindexter’s injuries were not believed to be life-threatening when he was hit by a car in LA last week. Poindexter suffered broken ribs, but according to Gold, doctors “did not diagnose this as anything serious. ” “They put him in the hospital for observation and to repair some broken bones and then he passed away,” the agent shared. Gold said Poindexter suffered broken ribs, but doctors “did not diagnose this as anything serious.

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”Gold said Poindexter died in the hospital while waiting for surgery for his broken ribs. A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department told NBC News that the investigation into Poindexter’s death is ongoing. Poindexter began acting in the 1980s, with his Hollywood career spanning four decades and nearly 200 film and television credits. He also worked as a producer on Broadway and fronted the alternative country band the High Lonesome.

“He had great musical talent, was in rock band and produced musicals,” Gold told NBC News. “That was important to him. ”Poindexter was best known for starring in the soaps “Days of Our Lives” and “General Hospital,” and the 2003 film “S.W. A.T.

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” featuring Samuel L. Jackson and Colin Farrell. He also had guest spots on “Friends,” “NCIS,” “Station 19,” “Bones,” “Weeds,” “Hawaii Five-0,” “Scandal” and more shows. , “I’m heartbroken. I’m forever honored to have played his son, and I’ll always cherish him as my second father.

”Poindexter was about three blocks from home when he was struck by the car. The actor is survived by his wife, Carol Kritzer, and their two sons. Iacono, 38, also said that when he was in his 20s, Poindexter “looked out for me in ways I didn’t fully appreciate at the time.

” “He offered wisdom I wasn’t always ready to hear, and it took me a few years to realize just how right he was about so many things,” the former child star wrote. Our community is about connecting people through open and thoughtful conversations. We want our readers to share their views and exchange ideas in a safe space.

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'Like' or 'Dislike' when you are filled with emotions! Thanks for reading our community guidelines. Don't forget, freedom of speech is not the freedom of reach! Gold said Poindexter's injuries were not believed to be life-threatening when he was hit by a car in LA last week.

Gold said Poindexter died in the hospital while waiting for surgery for his broken ribs. The actor is survived by his wife, Carol Kritzer, and their two sons.