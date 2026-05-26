Tragic murder-suicide; young man found dead in Salt River

From a tragic murder-suicide involving two young children, to the drowning of a 22-year-old man in the Salt River, here are the top stories for May 25, 2026, on fox10phoenix.com.

From a tragic murder-suicide involving two young children, to the drowning of a 22-year-old man in the Salt River, here are the top stories for May 25, 2026, on fox10phoenix.com.

An apparent murder-suicide left two children and a suspect dead early Monday morning at a home near 47th Avenue and Bell Road, police said. The body of a 22-year-old was recovered from the Salt River on Sunday, roughly a day after Maricopa County deputies responded to a missing person report. Man killed in hit-and-run near Mesa shopping center Mesa Police are actively searching for a deadly hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a man near the Mesa Grand Shopping Center.

The annual Flags of Our Fallen event at the National Memorial Cemetery in Phoenix honored fallen soldiers with symbolic music and flags placed at each grave. The high temperatures in Phoenix trend downward this week, before the return of triple digits this weekend. FOX 10's Erica Horvatin has the latest on the rain chances and wind gusts in store for the week.





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