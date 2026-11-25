A 12-year-old discovers parents dead in San Antonio murder-suicide. Six adults and seven children were present during the incident on November 25.

Police in San Antonio, Texas, are investigating a tragic incident that claimed the lives of two adults after a 12-year-old child discovered their mother and her boyfriend dead. The couple was found deceased in their home on November 25, resulting in what investigators are treating as an apparent murder-suicide. This devastating event unfolded while six other adults and seven children, aged one to 12, were reportedly sleeping in the same residence.

Details of the November 25 Shooting

Bexar County Sheriff's deputies received reports of a shooting and arrived at the scene around 3 a.m. on Wednesday. Upon entering the home, officers discovered the bodies of a woman in her mid-30s and a man in his 40s upstairs. Preliminary findings suggest the woman shot her boyfriend before taking her own life. Investigators noted that the couple worked at the same business and had stopped to pick up fast food after leaving work before the shooting occurred.

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Arguments and Unanswered Questions

Authorities believe an argument erupted shortly after the couple went upstairs, escalating rapidly into violence. Sheriff's Detective Salazar noted that food ordered from the fast-food restaurant remained untouched on the table. He emphasized that the conflict happened in very quick succession. The exact trigger for the argument remains unknown as the investigation continues, though Salazar stated there was no known history of domestic violence between the couple.

Impact on Children and Household

The presence of multiple minors during the incident has raised significant concerns for child welfare. Two children allegedly witnessed the aftermath of the shooting and are described as traumatized by the experience. Other residents of the home reported hearing loud noises from upstairs, though they did not immediately recognize the sounds as gunshots. The home was described as cluttered, with clothing and miscellaneous items scattered throughout, indicating a chaotic environment.

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Official Statements and Community Alert

Detective Salazar stressed that the initial findings are preliminary as the investigation remains ongoing. He highlighted the urgency of addressing relationship crises, especially during holiday seasons. Salazar warned that such tragedies do not stop on their own and called for drastic changes in relationship dynamics to prevent future losses. The case underscores the critical need for intervention in volatile domestic situations.

Support Resources and Next Steps

Local authorities are urging individuals struggling with crises to seek help immediately. Resources such as the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline are available for those in need. The investigation into the San Antonio murder-suicide is ongoing, with officials continuing to gather evidence and interview witnesses. The community is being reminded of the importance of mental health support and crisis intervention services.