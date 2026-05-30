Tragic James Bond Endings Ranked

A look at the four James Bond movies with downbeat endings, ranked from worst to best, examining their emotional impact and fidelity to the character.

The James Bond film franchise, developed over six decades, has a well-established formula. Iconic tropes include action-packed pre-titles, splashy opening credits, larger-than-life villains, and a balance of action and wit.

Most Bond films end upbeat: Bond stops the villain, gets the girl, and a reassuring 'James Bond Will Return' appears. However, some movies aim for deeper emotional complexity. Ian Fleming originally created Bond as a flawed hero with vices but a commitment to the greater good. Only four of the 25 official Bond films have truly downbeat endings, three from the same era.

This article ranks those tragic endings from worst to best.

'No Time to Die' (2021) is a prime example of a controversial ending. For most of its 163-minute runtime, it is a top-notch Bond film, building on the romance between Bond and Madeleine Swann, featuring a spectacular opener and an escapist second act with Ana de Armas.

However, Rami Malek's villain Safin is underwhelming. The conclusion, where Bond sacrifices himself, is highly divisive. Many felt the contrived events robbed Bond of a heroic choice, and rumors that Daniel Craig wanted to kill off the character as far back as 'Casino Royale' suggest ego over pathos. The ending is such a misreading of the character that some, including the author, harbor mixed feelings about the changing of the guard at Eon Productions.

'Skyfall' (2012) marks a significant step up in quality. Celebrating 50 years of Bond, Sam Mendes crafted a blockbuster that honored the past while telling an emotionally engaging story. Unlike previous entries, 'Skyfall' is a focused revenge yarn involving Bond, M, and villain Raoul Silva. The finale at the Bond family estate sees Bond and groundskeeper Kincade fighting off Silva's mercenaries.

Though Bond kills Silva, M is mortally wounded. It is the only time Bond visibly cries on screen, and the emotional weight is powerful.

'Casino Royale' (2006) is not only one of the greatest action movies but also one of the most emotionally gripping romantic films of the 21st century. The ending sees Bond winning the card game and defeating the villain, but his love Vesper Lynd betrays him out of coercion and dies. Bond is left emotionally shattered, vowing to never trust anyone again. This tragic ending redefines the character, setting up a more vulnerable and complex Bond.

On the opposite end is 'Licence to Kill' (1989), which ends with Bond seeking revenge for his friend Felix Leiter's maiming and the murder of Felix's wife. Bond kills the villain, but the film ends on a somber note, with Bond resigning from MI6 and a melancholic tone. These endings, while dark, vary in quality.

'No Time to Die' feels forced and misjudged, while 'Skyfall' and 'Casino Royale' masterfully integrate tragedy into the Bond mythos. Ultimately, the best tragic endings are those that stay true to the character's essence while offering profound emotional resonance





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