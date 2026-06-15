Tragic Helicopter Collision in Rio Kills Singer Oliver Tree and Five Others

Two helicopters collided mid-air in Rio de Janeiro, killing six including American singer Oliver Tree and Argentinian YouTuber Gaspi. The crash caused a fire that destroyed 20 cars at a dealership.

A devastating mid-air collision between two helicopters in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, claimed the lives of six people, including American singer Oliver Tree and Argentinian influencer Gaspar Prim, known as Gaspi .

The accident occurred on Sunday morning over the suburb of Recreio dos Bandeirantes, where the aircraft crashed into the parking lot of an electric car dealership, igniting a fire that destroyed at least 20 vehicles. Grim surveillance footage captured the moment of impact as the helicopters spiraled toward the ground, with one plummeting wildly.

Emergency responders arrived to find one helicopter engulfed in flames among the electric cars, with five victims inside; the second helicopter was discovered approximately 330 feet away, containing only the pilot, who also died. Fire services spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Fabio Contreiras stated that the debris field extended hundreds of meters, making it challenging to determine the exact cause of the crash. He emphasized that investigators would rely on flight recordings and witness videos to reconstruct the sequence of events.

One witness, tire worker Fernandes de Freitas, described the horrifying scene, reporting seeing a passenger jump from one of the aircraft before both hit the ground. Fortunately, Contreiras noted that the impact in the parking lot rather than nearby residences prevented an even greater tragedy. Oliver Tree, a 32-year-old musician from Santa Cruz, California, was known for his viral songs, eccentric fashion, and distinctive hairstyles.

He was in the midst of a world tour promoting his recent album, which had already taken him to Mexico City and was scheduled to visit China, Japan, Antarctica, New Zealand, and South Africa. In the hours before his death, Tree shared a series of joyful videos on social media capturing his travels in Brazil.

He posted footage of himself playing soccer, cooking steaks, riding a motorbike through Rio, and getting his bangs trimmed, along with a replica of the FIFA World Cup trophy. One video captioned American for the 1st time in Brazil showed him collaborating with local content creator Iae Break, who later posted a tribute in Portuguese: I can't believe you guys are gone.

The other victims included Gaspar Prim, a 23-year-old Argentinian YouTuber with nearly three million subscribers; Lucas Vignale, an Argentinian director; Lucas Brito Chaves Frota, a DJ; and pilots Alexandre Souza and Charles Marsillac. Tributes poured in from fellow celebrities, including YouTuber KSI, who wrote on X: Can't believe I'm actually having to type this. You're 32 man. You should still be here.

You still had so much life to live. So much music to make. So much content to make. You're a legend and will always be a legend.

Still doesn't feel real. The crash has sent shockwaves through the entertainment and influencer communities, as fans and friends mourn the loss of such vibrant personalities. Investigations continue as authorities work to piece together the events leading up to the collision. The tragic accident serves as a stark reminder of the risks inherent in aviation, even in routine operations.

As the world remembers Oliver Tree and the others, their contributions to music and digital content will endure beyond this heartbreaking event. The aftermath left a scene of twisted metal and burnt vehicles, a sobering testament to the force of the impact. Local officials have promised a thorough inquiry to prevent future tragedies, while the global community unites in grief for the lives cut short in this catastrophic helicopter collision





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Helicopter Crash Oliver Tree Rio De Janeiro Gaspi Mid-Air Collision

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