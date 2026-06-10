Tragic Fire at UK Children's Zoo Claims All Animal Lives

A massive fire at The Jungle Box soft play centre and mini zoo in Hertfordshire has resulted in the death of all its resident animals, including meerkats, snakes, and tortoises. Firefighters battled the blaze through the night, but the building was severely damaged. An investigation into the cause is ongoing.

A devastating fire engulfed The Jungle Box , a children's soft play centre and mini zoo in Buntingford, Hertfordshire , in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The blaze resulted in the tragic loss of all animals housed on the premises. Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service responded to the emergency call at approximately 3:20 am, deploying ten fire engines and an aerial ladder platform to combat the inferno at the Watermill Industrial Estate. Despite the swift and professional response from firefighters, the building was extensively damaged. The service confirmed that a number of small animals were inside at the time and, regrettably, none survived.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the local community and among families who frequented the popular attraction. The Jungle Box, which had opened in June of the previous year, was more than just a soft play area. It featured slides, tunnels, interactive activities, a sensory room, and a café. A key highlight, especially for children, was its exotic pets area.

According to social media posts and visitor reviews, this section was home to a diverse collection of animals including meerkats, snakes, giant tortoises, iguanas, owls, and genets. These creatures provided a unique hands-on experience for young visitors, who often had the opportunity to handle and stroke them under supervision. The centre also had a dedicated zone for children under five.

Parents frequently praised the venue for its engaging environment and friendly staff, making it a beloved destination for family outings and birthday parties. An investigation into the cause of the fire is now underway, jointly involving the fire service and Hertfordshire Police. No human injuries were reported, as the building was unoccupied when the fire started.

However, the emotional impact on the community is profound. neighbouring businesses, such as The Spud Twins, voiced their devastation and support. Social media was flooded with expressions of sympathy for the loss of the animals and the destruction of the facility. While praising the fire brigade for their diligent work in containing the blaze and preventing it from spreading to other industrial units, many users focused on the tragic animal casualties.

The management of The Jungle Box has been notified and is expected to contact customers with existing bookings. The Daily Mail has reached out to both the fire service and the police for further comment on this developing story





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