Tragic End for High School Secretary After Freak Crowd-Surfing Accident

A beloved high school secretary, Danielle Uskiwich, died after a freak crowd-surfing accident at a music festival brought attention to her undetected brain bleed. The 28-year-old suffered two strokes and was placed in a coma before passing away ten days later.

Danielle Uskiwich , a 28-year-old high school secretary , was enjoying a rock music festival in Maryland when a freak accident changed her life forever. A crowd surfer accidentally struck her in the head during a performance, an incident she initially thought was minor.

However, three days later, Uskiwich was hospitalized due to severe headaches, and doctors discovered a severe brain bleed. Her condition rapidly declined, and she suffered two strokes, leading to weakness and deficiencies on her right side. After emergency surgery to remove a massive clot, Uskiwich was placed in a medically induced coma to reduce swelling. Tragically, ten days after the festival, her family announced her passing.

Uskiwich's mother revealed that her daughter had been experiencing headaches prior to the accident, but the concert incident brought the symptoms to light. Uskiwich, an attendance secretary at St. Charles High School, was remembered by her former employer as a kind and dedicated individual who formed relationships with students, parents, and staff. She was recently engaged and looking forward to her wedding.

After her death, Uskiwich's family arranged a beautiful honor walk and began the organ donation process, reflecting her selfless nature. Her family has set up a fundraiser to support her medical expenses and related costs





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Danielle Uskiwich Brain Bleed Stroke Crowd-Surfing Accident Music Festival High School Secretary

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