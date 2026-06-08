Tragic Drowning of 13-Year-Old Palwasha Akbar During UK Heatwave

A tribute to a bright and caring schoolgirl who drowned in the River Wharfe on the hottest day of the year, highlighting a series of open-water deaths during the heatwave.

A 13-year-old schoolgirl who drowned in a river on the hottest day of the year has been remembered by her family as a bright and caring girl with a gentle nature.

Palwasha Akbar died in an accident while swimming in the River Wharfe in Burnsall, North Yorkshire, during a heatwave in late May. Emergency services were called at around 6.30pm on Sunday, May 31, after reports that Palwasha had gone missing in the river. She was rescued from the water and taken to hospital by air ambulance, but sadly died a short time later.

Her tragic death is part of a series of fatalities during the high temperatures, with a total of 19 people, including 13 children, reported to have died in open water incidents across the country. Palwasha's family have paid tribute to her through a crowd-funding page set up in her memory. Malali Khan, who organised the fundraiser, described Palwasha as a bright, kind, and caring 13-year-old girl whose tragic passing has left her family, friends, school, and community heartbroken.

She loved reading, spending time with her friends, and bringing happiness to those around her. She was a hardworking student with a warm smile, a gentle nature, and a caring heart. She had a bright future ahead of her and touched the lives of many through her kindness and positivity.

The tribute also came from Lyndsay Hall, acting principal at Bronte Girls' Secondary Academy, who said the school was deeply saddened by the death of a much-loved member of their community. She described Palwasha as one of their star pupils, remembered for her compassion and willingness to go above and beyond to help others. Her funeral was held on Wednesday evening, according to a social media update.

An inquest into her death is expected to open at Northallerton Coroner's Court on June 18. The tragedy is one of several similar incidents during the heatwave. On May 26, 14-year-old Samuel Murphy from Camberley in Surrey went missing while swimming at Hawley Lake near Blackwater. A multi-agency operation was launched, including marine and drone units, the National Police Air Service, Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service, divers from the Metropolitan Police, and the Army.

Samuel's body was recovered the following afternoon. A short hearing at Winchester Coroner's Court heard the cause of death had not yet been determined, but further investigations were being carried out. Another incident occurred on May 28, when 19-year-old Panashe Muchenje, a Zimbabwean national living in Nottingham, drowned in Balderton Lake near Newark while swimming with two friends. He was captured on video lowering himself into the lake before getting into difficulty.

He was in the lake for 22 minutes before being pulled out and treated by paramedics. He was taken to hospital but sadly died. Chief Inspector Clive Collings described it as a tragic incident, saying the force's thoughts were solely with the young man's family. On May 25, 13-year-old Reco Puttock from Halifax experienced difficulty while swimming at Leadbeater Dam in West Yorkshire.

Emergency crews rushed to the scene at around 3.20pm. West Yorkshire Fire, Police, and Ambulance teams led the search, and Reco tragically died in hospital after being pulled from the water. On May 30, 11-year-old Mackenzie Swift was found after a multi-agency effort, including underwater divers and mountain rescue volunteers, after going missing in the River Don in South Yorkshire. The search began shortly after 8pm following reports he had entered the river near Ferry Boat Lane in Mexborough.

It took 48 hours for his body to be located, with the search concluding on June 2 at 11pm. These tragic events highlight the dangers of open water swimming, especially during hot weather. The deaths have prompted renewed calls for water safety awareness and education to prevent further loss of life. Communities across the UK are mourning the loss of young lives cut short by these preventable accidents.

Palwasha's family and friends will remember her as a beautiful young girl taken far too soon but never forgotten. Her legacy of kindness and positivity continues to inspire those who knew her





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Tragic Death of 'Bright and Caring' Schoolgirl in River Drowning During HeatwavePalwasha Akbar, 13, drowned in the River Wharfe during the UK heatwave. Her family pays tribute, highlighting her kind nature and bright future. The incident is one of several open-water deaths during the hot weather.

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