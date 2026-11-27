The murders of Sogand Moshtareki and Sepideh Raeisi in Iran expose the lethal dangers of forced child marriages. This report details the facts behind these tragedies and the broader pattern of femicide in the region.

The murder of 14-year-old Sogand Moshtareki in Iran's Kerman Province has ignited international outrage over the widespread use of forced child marriages within the Islamic Republic. Sogand was beaten to death by her 20-year-old husband on November 6, just ten days after she gave birth to a child. Her death follows a pattern of extreme domestic violence targeting young girls who are trapped in unions with little to no legal protection or recourse.

Sogand, who had been forced into marriage at the age of 13, had only recently survived a separate traffic accident and was still in a fragile state of recovery when she became a mother. The tragedy occurred after she asked her husband for permission to visit her family, a simple request that ended in fatal violence. Reports from the National Council of Resistance of Iran's Women Committee indicate that Sogand's husband confessed to the killing, citing 'family disputes' as the primary motivation behind his actions.

Also read Iran Femicide Toll Surges to 24 Cases in October 2026 as Child Bride Sogand Moshtareki Case Highlights Legal Failures

The Tragic Death of Sepideh Raeisi

On the exact same day that Sogand Moshtareki was killed, another tragic incident occurred in Fars Province involving 21-year-old Sepideh Raeisi. Sepideh was a pregnant woman who had been forced into marriage at the age of 13 and had endured years of documented domestic abuse. She was killed by her husband after she attempted to pursue a divorce, a decision that ultimately cost her life and the life of her unborn child.

Sepideh was four months pregnant at the time of her death and already had a three-year-old child from a previous union. The violence was severe; she was shot by her husband, which resulted in the loss of her pregnancy. Her mother, who was present during the incident, was also injured in the attack. Like Sogand, Sepideh's case highlights the systemic denial of basic human rights for young girls in Iran, including their right to education, personal development, and free choice in relationships.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Widespread Femicide Patterns in Iran

The murders of Sogand and Sepideh are part of a disturbing statistical trend of femicide occurring across Iran in recent months. A recent report by the National Council of Resistance of Iran indicated that in October 2026 alone, 24 cases of femicide were recorded in the country. Most of these victims were killed in their own homes by men they knew, suggesting that the domestic sphere remains the most dangerous environment for women in the nation.

However, these official figures may significantly underestimate the true scale of the crisis, as many cases of violence against women go unreported due to fear, social stigma, or lack of judicial support. Separate data from the UK-based Persian-language broadcaster Iran International revealed that at least 84 women and girls were killed in Iran between March 21 and October 13. In 75 of these cases, the perpetrators were known to the victims, underscoring the intimate nature of the violence.

Honour Killings and Other Tragic Cases

Further illustrating the severity of the crisis, the Hengaw Organisation for Human Rights reported at least 207 femicides across Iran in 2025. This count includes 31 cases suspected of being motivated by 'honour' traditions. Among these victims, 13 women were killed after rejecting marriage proposals, ten were killed after seeking divorce, and ten were victims of child marriage who were killed by their husbands.

In a particularly harrowing separate case, 19-year-old Helia Fattahi was murdered by her parents, Voria Fattahi and Leila Veisi, in Sanandaj. Helia was two months pregnant following a relationship with a young man and had disclosed her pregnancy to her family the previous week. After her parents filed a complaint against her in court, they allegedly forced her to swallow approximately 30 anticonvulsant pills and beat her severely. When she remained alive, they suffocated her with a pillow and subsequently confessed to the crime upon the arrival of emergency medical personnel.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Recent Violence in Gilan and Kermanshah

Violence against young women continued into mid-November with the death of 23-year-old Sadaf Haghbin in Gilan province. Sadaf was shot dead at her birthday party on November 18, with local media and the Khabaronline news site attributing the murder to a former boyfriend. The likely motive appears to be Sadaf's refusal to marry the gunman, reflecting the extreme consequences faced by women who assert their autonomy in relationships.

In another incident on November 15, the body of 16-year-old Sogand Sayyadi was discovered in the courtyard of her residential building in Kermanshah province. Sogand had attended Razvan Girls' High School where administrators summoned her father, Kioumars Sayyadi, upon learning she had contacted a prospective suitor he opposed. Sogand had warned her school that her father would harm or kill her if he took her home. Witnesses claimed Kioumars beat his daughter violently in front of classmates and school staff before slamming her head against a wall outside, leading to her death.