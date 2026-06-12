Tragic Death of Stawell Gift Finalist Jemma Stapleton Sparks Outpouring of Grief

The athletics community mourns the loss of Jemma Stapleton, a former junior champion and Stawell Gift finalist, who died suddenly during a family holiday in Thailand. Tributes highlight her vibrant personality, athletic achievements, and dedication as a childcare worker, while a fundraising effort supports her family.

A Stawell Gift finalist has tragically died while on an overseas trip of a lifetime in Thailand . Former junior athletics champion Jemma Stapleton , who finished third at the 2025 Stawell Gift , died while on a family holiday .

A GoFundMe post on behalf of the family asking for donations to help bring her body home had raised more than $84,000 on Friday. It is understood the beloved childcare worker had been overseas with her family celebrating her birthday, which was on June 1.

'It is with great sadness that our beautiful friends the Stapleton family are facing immeasurable grief while on a family holiday with the passing of their beautiful daughter, sister and partner Jemma,' the fundraiser stated. Her death has sparked an outpouring of emotion from within the athletics world and wider community.

'It is with great sadness that we acknowledge the passing of Jemma Stapleton,' the Victorian Athletic League posted to social media. 'Jemma, was a valued member of our community whose presence, character and contribution left a lasting impact on those around her. ' Her partner and family members paid tribute to her as they mourned her loss. 'I can't put into words the hurt I am feeling.

You are the single greatest thing to happen to me and I am so grateful for the love we shared,' Stapleton's partner Tyler posted.

'Rest in peace, I love you so much. I promise I'll make you proud. You were the best sister and my best friend. I'll forever miss you.

Rest easy,' her brother Joel wrote. Athletics Australia remembered Stapleton for her performance on and off the track.

'Jemma was a beautiful, bright and warm personality who was always smiling. Her presence lifted every environment she stepped into, and it was a genuine pleasure to have known her,' it posted. Former coach Mark Thomas described his heartache upon learning of his former student's death.

'I was shocked when told of the passing of Jemma tonight and couldn't really believe it,' he wrote. 'Jemma was one of my favourite athletes I have had the pleasure of coaching and was very sad when she left our squad but it pales into significance with the loss of someone who was loved by all.

'Joel I hope you're doing ok as I know how much you loved your sister and I know she loved you back just as much, make her even prouder. 'Condolences to the whole family for your loss and I can't imagine the grief you're going through. 'RIP Jemma you will be forever young and much loved in all our hearts.

' Stapleton had been a beloved childcare worker where only weeks ago a young intern paid tribute to her for her kindness. 'I just wanted to say a heartfelt thank you for all your support, guidance and encouragement during my placement,' she wrote. 'Thank you for always being so kind, supportive and approachable ... the way you care for the children, support the educators and create such a warm and positive environment is honestly so inspiring.

It's easy to see why everyone enjoys working with you. ' More to come





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Obituaries Jemma Stapleton Stawell Gift Athletics Thailand Gofundme Childcare Worker Victorian Athletic League Athletics Australia Tribute Death Family Holiday

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