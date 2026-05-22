Tragic Death of Kyle Busch - NASCAR Icon and L9 Presents The Joker Host Kyle Busch's Final NXT Show

Kyle Busch, a NASCAR star and professional driver, passed away at the age of 41. In his final moments, he requested medical assistance to inform his car. He won championships but lived a controversial life, known for his tussles with other drivers.

Tragic late NASCAR hero Kyle Busch was rushed to hospital on Wednesday in Charlotte after he became unresponsive in a simulator, it has emerged. Buch, 41, was testing in the Chevrolet racing simulator in Concord, North Carolina when he was taken ill, according the Associated Press - which says several people familiar with the situation have confirmed the details to them.

Busch's family said Thursday that he was hospitalized with a 'severe illness' before announcing his death later that day. No official cause has been given but Busch was struggling with sickness in the days before he was taken ill. The simulator Busch was in would almost certainly have been preparing him for his next race, the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The simulators replicate the motion and G-forces drivers would experience at speed on a track in real life.

Busch radioed for medical assistance from his car in the middle of one of his final NASCAR races on May 10 in upstate New York, just days before his death. He competed at Dover last weekend and won the Trucks Series race for Spire Motorsports. He then finished 17th at the NASCAR All-Star race, his final race. Buch finished that race in eighth place.

After earning his 69th career Trucks Series race win with the triumph at Dover, Busch was asked how many races he wanted to win in his career before he stops racing.

'You take whatever you can get, man,' Busch said. 'You never know when the last one is going to be, so cherish them all - trust me. ' Despite his achievements and popularity, Busch was a polarizing figure known as 'Rowdy' and 'Wild Thing' for his post-race fights, regular feuds with other drivers and sometimes outlandish behavior.

The multi-talented Busch loved to work in other events, but his main professional career was in Supercars, winning championships in 2015 and 2019 for Joe Gibbs Racing





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Kyle Busch NASCAR Simulator Sickness Coca-Cola 600 Charlotte Motor Speedway Simulators Trucks Series Joe Gibbs Racing Family Rowdy Wild Thing

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