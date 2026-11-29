An inquest reveals carer Damien Bennett died by suicide days before a trial he feared he could not attend, missing a key message that the accused had pleaded guilty to manslaughter. The case highlights a series of family tragedies including the murder of his stepfather and the suicide of a teenage grandson.

A deeply tragic sequence of events has come to light following an inquest into the death of Damien Bennett, a dedicated carer who took his own life just days before the scheduled trial of the man accused of murdering his beloved stepfather.

Bennett mental health declined before death

The inquest in Norwich revealed that Mr. Bennett had been suffering from a rapid decline in his mental health, compounded by the severe trauma of his stepfather's death, professional pressures, and personal anxieties regarding housing. He had feared that his employer would not grant him the necessary time off to attend the trial of Moses Fernandes, a fear that ultimately led to a devastating misunderstanding.

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On the morning he took his own life, Mr. Bennett failed to read a crucial text message from his sister, Lucy, which informed him that the trial had been adjourned because Fernandes had pleaded guilty to manslaughter. This missed communication occurred on June 4, and later that day, his housemate discovered him dead. A handwritten note left behind referenced the immense pressure he felt regarding his job, the recent death of his stepfather, and the stress of an impending move.

The origins of this family tragedy date back to November of the previous year, when Terry McFadyen, a 71-year-old man, was stabbed 179 times in his home in Bowthorpe, near Norwich. The act was committed by Moses Fernandes, who was 22 at the time and had been living with Mr. McFadyen and his partner, Jenny Holmwood, as an act of kindness.

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Fernandes, a student at the University of East Anglia, was later diagnosed with a schizophrenia-like disorder that caused a psychotic episode, leading him to believe Mr. McFadyen was attempting to poison him. Consequently, he received an indefinite hospital order following his plea of diminished responsibility. The trauma of this violent event had a profound impact on those close to the victim.

Fernandes diagnosed with schizophrenia-like disorder

Mr. Bennett, who was described as a sociable individual, keen swimmer, and local radio DJ, had already begun to struggle. He had consulted his general practitioner about dark thoughts and was signed off work for two weeks.

Additionally, he was facing the distress of having to move out of a home he had shared with a friend for twenty years, a situation exacerbated by the financial burden and the difficulty of relocating his extensive record collection. This was not the first loss the family endured in a short period. Just months before Mr. McFadyen's death, his grandson, Connor Williamson, aged 17, took his own life.

Family suffered prior loss of grandson Connor

An inquest into Connor's death revealed he had been bullied during Army basic training at the Army Foundation College in Harrogate, leading to severe depression and his decision to end his life. Mr. McFadyen had been a constant source of support for the family following this loss. The cumulative effect of these tragedies left the family feeling they had lost faith in human nature.

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During the proceedings, it was noted that while Mr. Bennett believed he lacked permission to attend the trial, his employer, Independence Matters, later stated that leave had been approved for June 8 to 10. This discrepancy in communication highlights the confusion and distress Mr. Bennett was experiencing. His sister Lucy testified that their family had been normal until the morning her stepfather was killed, a event that has had enormous and irreversible repercussions.

The family emphasized that they have lost so much, highlighting the cascading impact of violence, mental health struggles, and systemic miscommunication on vulnerable individuals and their communities.