Tragic Death of 'Bright and Caring' Schoolgirl in River Drowning During Heatwave

Palwasha Akbar, 13, drowned in the River Wharfe during the UK heatwave. Her family pays tribute, highlighting her kind nature and bright future. The incident is one of several open-water deaths during the hot weather.

The tragic death of Palwasha Akbar, a 13-year-old schoolgirl described as bright and caring, has left her family and community heartbroken. She drowned while swimming in the River Wharfe in Burnsall, North Yorkshire, on the hottest day of the year last month.

Emergency services were called at 6.30pm on Sunday, May 31, after reports that she had gone missing in the river. Despite being rescued and airlifted to hospital, she died shortly afterward. Her family has now paid tribute through a crowd-funding page set up in her memory, with organiser Malali Khan praising her gentle nature and caring heart. Ms Khan said Palwasha loved reading and spending time with friends, and that she had a bright future ahead of her.

The school, Bronte Girls' Secondary Academy, also expressed deep sadness, with acting principal Lyndsay Hall calling her a star pupil who showed compassion and willingness to help others. Palwasha's funeral was held on Wednesday evening, and an inquest is scheduled to open at Northallerton Coroner's Court on June 18. Her death is part of a tragic series of drowning incidents during the UK's recent heatwave, which saw temperatures soar.

According to reports, a total of 19 people, including 13 children, have died in open-water incidents. Among them is Samuel Murphy, 14, who drowned at Hawley Lake near Blackwater on May 26. A multi-agency search involving police, drones, and divers located his body the following afternoon. Another victim was Panashe Muchenje, 19, who drowned in Balderton Lake on May 28 while swimming with friends.

He was captured on video lowering himself into the water before getting into difficulty and died later in hospital. Additionally, 13-year-old Reco Puttock drowned at Leadbeater Dam in West Yorkshire on May 25, and 11-year-old Mackenzie Swift was found dead in the River Don in South Yorkshire on May 30 after a 48-hour search. These incidents highlight the dangers of swimming in open water, especially during hot weather when cold water shock and hidden currents can pose serious risks.

The community has rallied around the families affected, with fundraisers and tributes pouring in for the young lives lost. Palwasha's family has thanked supporters for helping them remember a beautiful young girl taken too soon. Water safety campaigners have urged parents and children to be aware of the risks and to only swim at designated, supervised locations. As the inquests into these deaths begin, questions are being raised about the need for better safety measures and education around open-water swimming.

The heartbreaking loss of so many young people serves as a stark reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of vigilance near rivers and lakes, especially during summer heatwaves





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