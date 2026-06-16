Tragic Bungee Jumping Accident in Brazil: 21-Year-Old Woman Dies After Instructors Forget Safety Rope

A fun day turned into horror when a 21-year-old woman was thrown to her death from a bridge during a bungee jump in Brazil after three instructors forgot to attach the safety rope. The victim, Maria Eduarda Rodrigues de Freitas, was launched 'aeroplane style' from the Skeleton Bridge in Limeira, São Paulo. The three instructors now face homicide charges. A friend who witnessed the tragedy shares his grief and details of the incident, while investigation reveals lapses in safety protocols and confusion over responsibilities among the team.

A day meant for recreation and excitement ended in unspeakable tragedy for Maria Eduarda Rodrigues de Freitas, a 21-year-old aspiring physical education teacher, and her friend who accompanied her to a popular bungee jumping spot in Limeira, São Paulo, Brazil.

On Saturday, what was supposed to be a fun outing culminated in a horrific accident that has sent shockwaves across the nation and raised serious questions about safety standards in adventure sports. Maria, affectionately known as Duda, was seen in disturbing viral footage being hurled from the Skeleton Bridge by three instructors, plummeting to her death because the crucial safety bungee cord had not been attached.

The incident, captured on video, shows the trio hoisting her above their shoulders for an "aeroplane style" launch, with the unused rope lying negligently at their feet. Her friend, who wishes to remain anonymous, recounted the events to local news outlet EPTV, describing Duda as a sweet, polite dreamer with a huge heart, emphasizing that their only intention was to have fun.

He struggles to comprehend the nightmare, expressing his grief in a heartfelt social media post where he prays to see her again and vows never to forget her. The immediate aftermath was chaotic; two instructors reportedly attempted to flee the scene upon realizing their catastrophic error, but were swiftly tracked down by a military helicopter and arrested in a nearby wooded area.

Six people were initially taken for questioning, leading to the arrest of Maicon Fernandes Cintra, 42, Luis Felipe Feliciano Egoroff, 32, and Vitor de Freitas Gonçalves, 27, all charged with homicide with eventual intent, a charge that carries a potential sentence of six to thirty years if convicted. Investigations have revealed a disturbing lack of clear procedure and accountability among the team.

Luis Felipe, who reportedly earned a meager £26.50 per jump, told police that equipment checks were done jointly and that there were no set responsibilities during jumps. When asked who was responsible for the final safety check for Maria's jump, he claimed he couldn't remember. Maicon Cintra gave a similar response.

Their attorney, speaking to Brazilian outlet Metropoles, stated that after consulting with all three men, none could identify who was supposed to secure the rope, though all admitted to helping Maria into a vest before the jump. New mugshots show Egoroff and Cintra appearing dazed in custody.

Furthermore, a witness, Rafael Goulard, who was next in line, claimed he saw one of the employees remove an action camera from Maria's body moments after the fall, a detail that adds another layer of unsettling behavior to the tragedy. The incident underscores the lethal consequences of complacency and poor regulation in adventure tourism, leaving a family and friends devastated and a community demanding justice for Maria Eduarda, whose promising life was cut short in the most preventable of circumstances





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Bungee Jumping Accident Brazil Tragedy Safety Rope Negligence Homicide Charges Maria Eduarda Rodrigues De Freitas Skeleton Bridge Limeira Instructor Negligence Adventure Sports Safety

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