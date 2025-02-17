Tragedy Strikes Medical Facility as 5-Year-Old Boy Dies in Hyperbaric Chamber Explosion

A five-year-old boy, Thomas Cooper, tragically lost his life inside a hyperbaric oxygen chamber at a medical facility in Michigan. His mother, who was present in the room during the explosion, sustained injuries. Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the incident.

A 5-year-old boy, Thomas Cooper, tragically died inside a hyperbaric chamber at a medical facility in Troy, Michigan, last month. The boy was receiving treatment for sleep apnea and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder at The Oxford Center when the chamber suddenly exploded. Cooper's mother, Annie, who was also inside the room, sustained injuries to her arm. Cooper was described by family, friends, and teachers as a curious, energetic, smart, outgoing, and thoughtful child.

He loved playing Minecraft on his Nintendo Switch, running, jumping, rolling, and stomping. He aspired to become a chef so he could 'cook with Mommy and Daddy and stay with them forever.' The family intends to file a lawsuit to prevent similar incidents from happening again. The Oxford Center has temporarily closed while authorities investigate the deadly incident. No charges have been filed as of yet.





