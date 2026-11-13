Tragedy on Dept Q Set: Crew Member Dies During Netflix Production in Edinburgh

A crew member has died on the set of Netflix's Dept Q in Edinburgh. Left Bank Pictures issued a statement expressing deep shock and sadness over the fatal incident.

A fatal accident occurred on the set of the Netflix crime thriller series Dept. Q in Edinburgh. A crew member died after being seriously injured at the filming location. Police were called to the scene on November 13, 2026, following reports of the incident.

Production Details and Location

The incident took place at FirstStage Studios in Edinburgh, where the series is being filmed. The man, who was a member of the show's crew, sustained serious injuries that required immediate medical attention. Emergency services responded to the scene to assist the injured individual.

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Despite the efforts of emergency services personnel to provide aid, the man did not survive the injuries. The specific circumstances that led to the fatal accident have not yet been revealed to the public. Authorities are likely investigating the details of how the accident occurred at the studio.

Statement from Production Companies

Dept. Q is a coproduction between Left Bank Pictures and Sony Pictures Television. The production companies are involved in the making of the series, which has been generating interest among viewers. The tragedy has cast a shadow over the ongoing production of the show.

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After the incident, a spokesperson for Left Bank Pictures released a statement to the press. The statement expressed shock and sorrow at the horrible situation that had unfolded. The production team is supporting those affected by the death of their colleague.

Impact on the Cast and Crew

The death of a crew member has deeply affected the people working on the series. Thoughts are with the family, friends, and colleagues of the deceased at this incredibly difficult time. The production company is offering support for those affected by the tragedy.

This incident marks a somber moment for the entertainment industry and specifically for the Dept. Q production. The series is a crime thriller that has been filmed in Edinburgh. The loss of a crew member is a significant blow to the team working on the project.

Future of the Series

Details regarding the future of the series are not yet available. The production company is likely to review safety protocols following the accident. The investigation into the cause of the injury is ongoing.

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Media outlets such as ScreenRant have reported on the incident. The report highlights the tragic nature of the event and the shock felt by the industry. The focus remains on supporting the crew and family during this time.