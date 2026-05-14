Tragedy in the Loft: Mother Accused of Killing Infant to Avoid Social Care

A court case reveals the chilling details of how a mother allegedly poisoned her son with prescription medication in a final bid for control.

The chilling details of a case involving the death of a 14-month-old boy have emerged at Cambridge Crown Court, where Emma Barnett, aged 36, stands accused of murdering her son, Oakley.

The prosecution describes the event as a calculated and heart-wrenching act of control, where a mother decided that her child should die rather than be taken into the care of the state. The court heard that Barnett had been struggling with her mental health and had a volatile history with social services, having already lost custody of five other children.

Oakley had been under a Child Protection Plan since his birth in September 2023, and the family had been subjected to an interim care order. This order was designed to provide Barnett with extensive support, including overnight supervision from 7pm to 7am and additional help throughout the day, reflecting the severity of the risks identified by authorities. The tragedy unfolded around a scheduled legal hearing on November 8, 2024, which was intended to determine the long-term placement of the toddler.

In a move that the prosecution argues was part of a wider plan to seize control, Barnett claimed she and her son were too unwell to attend in person and requested to join via a videolink. However, the evidence suggests that while she was well enough to manipulate the system, she was also well enough to carry out a lethal plan.

On the day of the incident, Barnett visited a local pharmacy to collect prescriptions for two specific medications: Mirtazapine, an antidepressant, and Promethazine, an antihistamine. These were combined into a deadly mixture, which she then administered to Oakley using a baby bottle and a syringe. To prevent the authorities from intervening, Barnett engaged in a deceptive game of cat and mouse.

She sent messages to a social worker claiming she was heading to the forest and told them she had to lose her phone, effectively cutting off communication. She drove her Nissan Leaf to Epping Forest and abandoned the vehicle there to create a false trail for the police, leading them to believe she and the child were lost in the woodland.

In reality, she had returned home and retreated into the loft of her house, barricading herself and her son inside. It was only after a frantic search that officers returned to her home and heard the sound of a baby crying from the ceiling. When police arrived at the hatch, they found Barnett sitting on it, blocking their entry and insisting that her son was perfectly fine.

The situation reached a breaking point at approximately 12:15am when officers gave her an ultimatum: allow a camera into the loft to verify the child's safety or they would force their way in. At that moment, Barnett allegedly admitted to the crime, stating that she had killed him. When officers finally breached the loft, they found Oakley limp and unresponsive, with white fluid around his mouth and nose. A neighbor, who was a pediatric doctor, immediately began performing CPR.

While the child's heart was restarted, he remained in a deep coma. In a final, desperate act, Barnett attempted to hang herself using a blue rope in the loft, but she was saved by an officer who caught her and another who cut the rope. Oakley fought for his life at the Royal London Hospital for several weeks, but his life support was eventually withdrawn on December 31.

During the trial, the prosecution argued that these actions were deliberate and purposeful. Chris Paxton KC told the jury that Barnett sought to demonstrate a final act of control, ensuring that unlike her other children, Oakley would not be taken from her. The defense has countered these claims, suggesting that Barnett intended to use the drug mixture on herself and simply mixed up the bottles while feeding her son.

This clash of narratives—calculated murder versus a tragic mistake during a mental health crisis—now sits at the center of the legal proceedings as the court seeks to determine the truth behind the infant's death





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