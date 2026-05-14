Tragedy in Majorca as Former TOWIE Star Jake Hall Dies After Art Scam Spiral

Former reality star and artist Jake Hall has died in a tragic accident in Spain following a period of mental health struggles and a significant financial scam.

The quiet village of Santa Margalida on the island of Majorca has been left in a state of profound shock following the untimely passing of Jake Hall .

The 35-year-old former reality television personality and entrepreneur died last week after sustaining catastrophic injuries at a rented villa where he had been residing to focus on his creative pursuits. According to findings from Spanish investigators, Hall suffered a fatal chest wound caused by shattered glass, which occurred when he reportedly ran through a patio door during a gathering at the property.

While the suddenness of the event was jarring, local police have officially confirmed that the death is being treated as an accidental occurrence rather than a criminal act. Before his tragic end, Hall was widely recognized for his appearance on the ITVBe reality series The Only Way Is Essex, though he had since evolved far beyond the confines of television fame.

He was a driven businessman who founded the fashion label Prevu Studio, a venture that saw significant growth before being sold to JD Sports in 2021 and later acquired by Frasers Group in 2022. However, the subsequent administration of the company in 2023 left a void in his professional life. In response, Hall sought solace in the world of fine art, relocating to Spain to build a new life.

He viewed painting and sculpting as a form of therapy, utilizing his canvases to process the heartbreak and stress of his business collapse. His dedication was evident in his plans to open Son Buga Studios and his successful commission for the Nu Mallorca beach club, as well as exhibitions at the prestigious Dorchester Hotel in London. Despite the outward appearance of artistic success, those closest to Hall reveal a harrowing decline in his mental well-being during his final months.

Friends describe a man who was spiraling under the weight of immense financial pressure and emotional distress. Central to this decline was an alleged scam perpetrated by an art dealer, which reportedly cost Hall approximately 100,000 pounds. This loss triggered a severe mental health crisis, leading him to isolate himself from longtime supporters and retreat into a cycle of heavy drinking and erratic social gatherings at his villa.

Some acquaintances noted that he had turned toward spiritual practices, such as sound baths, in an attempt to find peace, though the internal turmoil remained overwhelming. One source recalled an instance where the pressure became so great that he attempted to destroy a door during one of these sessions, illustrating the depth of his despair.

The tragedy is compounded by the loss felt by his eight-year-old daughter, River, who was described by everyone who knew him as the center of his universe. Hall had often credited River as the primary inspiration for his turn toward art, noting that her encouragement helped pull him out of a dark place following the loss of his fashion empire.

In the wake of his death, a group of close friends has launched a GoFundMe campaign with the ambitious goal of raising the 100,000 pounds lost in the scam to ensure River has financial support for her future. While the fundraising effort has begun to gain traction, the void left by his passing remains immense.

Misse Beqiri, the mother of River, joins a wide circle of mourners in grieving a man who, despite his struggles, spent his final days trying to transform his pain into beauty through his art





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