A 5-year-old boy, Thomas Cooper, tragically died inside a hyperbaric chamber at a medical facility in Troy, Michigan, last month. Cooper was receiving treatment inside a pressurized container filled with 100% oxygen when it suddenly exploded at The Oxford Center. Police and fire officials arrived to find Cooper deceased inside the chamber, while his mother, Annie, who was also present, sustained arm injuries.

Cooper's obituary, written by his family, friends, and teachers, describes him as a curious, energetic, smart, outgoing, and thoughtful child. He was a preschooler who loved running, jumping, rolling, and stomping. His favorite pastime was playing Minecraft on his Nintendo Switch, and he dreamed of becoming a chef so he could cook with his parents forever. Cooper was receiving treatment for sleep apnea and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder at the Oxford Center. His family's attorney, James Harrington, stated that the treatment was intended to improve Cooper's quality of life, not as a lifesaving measure. Harrington emphasized that Annie was simply trying to help her son, as any loving parent would. Cooper had received several sessions of hyperbaric oxygen therapy at the center before the fatal incident. The cause of the chamber explosion remains unclear. The family plans to file a lawsuit to prevent similar tragedies in the future. Harrington said the parents are devastated by the loss. Beyond his playful nature, Cooper was also an inquisitive child, constantly exploring the world around him and eager to understand how things worked. He enjoyed listening to audiobooks at night, with favorites like Yoto Daily, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, and James and the Giant Peach. Hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT) is utilized to treat various health conditions, including sleep apnea, attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, carbon monoxide poisoning, diabetic foot ulcers, anemia, skin and bone infections, and vision loss. These chambers require FDA clearance to ensure safety and effectiveness.HBOT is also known for treating scuba and deep-sea divers who experience rapid pressure changes. In response to the tragedy, The Oxford Center issued a statement expressing their commitment to safety and cooperation with investigations. The center temporarily closed while authorities investigate the incident. A previous incident in 2009 involving a hyperbaric chamber explosion resulted in the death of a 4-year-old boy and his 62-year-old grandmother. The investigation then revealed a dislodged tube connected to the chamber as the cause of the explosion and subsequent flash fire.





