Traffic frustrations grow for commuters as Beltway 8 project in Pasadena remains unfinished

A major construction project along Beltway 8 near the Ship Channel in Pasadena has dragged on for four years, and commuters say they are ready for it to end.

A major construction project along Beltway 8 near the Ship Channel in Pasadena has dragged on for four years, and commuters say they are ready for it to end.

TxDOT is building a new bridge on Beltway 8 near the Ship Channel and constructing direct connecting ramps from the Beltway to State Highway 225 for the first time. According to TxDOT records, the project was supposed to be finished in March 2025. Max Serrano, a commuter in the area, said the delays have been frustrating even though the project is necessary.

Also read AI Traffic Outperforms Non-AI Traffic in Ecommerce Metrics

"It's pretty difficult in the mornings. It's very difficult in the afternoons," Serrano said.

"This was a needed project, but we would've liked to have had it on time. ""I have a strong belief it will improve traffic a great deal," Serrano said. "Historically, this area wasn't bad for traffic, until the project started. " Rodrigo Avila, another commuter who makes a daily trip from Pasadena to Humble, said the construction stretch can add nearly an hour to his commute.

Advertisement

"Not just the entire commute. There have been times I've been stuck in that area for an hour, an hour and twenty minutes," Avila said. Man, woman and 3 children from Houston area killed in Seguin crash, officials say The City of Pasadena said certain road improvements, including parts of sidewalk paving along frontage roads, are complete, and traffic signal work is also underway.

"Having a road like Beltway 8 under construction for such a prolonged period has been a real struggle for us as a community. Since taking office, I have pushed TxDOT to complete this project. I am thankful that the Beltway 8 project through Pasadena is reopening.

While the progress on this project is good and has truly made life easier for our residents, I am still disappointed with TxDOT's lack of action to fully complete and execute the final details of the Beltway 8 at Highway 225 project.

""On a personal level, it sucks. Just being frank," Avila said.

Advertisement

"Unfortunately, going around is not really an option because if you go the other way, it's the same time. More gas. More energy, depending on what you drive, and it drains you.

" TxDOT told ABC13 it will provide an update on the project timeline Thursday, when staffers return to work from the Veterans Day holiday. Plaza Hotel in NYC set to close for at least 4 years to restore historic facadeMan, woman and 3 children from Houston area killed in Seguin crash, officials say