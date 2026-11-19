A new ranking has placed one of Los Angeles’ most traffic-choked streets near the top of a very “cool” list. Wilshire Boulevard has been named Time Out’s 14th coolest street…

14th coolest street in the world in the magazine’s 2026 rankings, a head-scratching honor for a stretch of pavement better known forTime Out singled out the Miracle Mile stretch of Wilshire, where a growing collection of museums, subway stations and cultural attractions is helping transform the neighborhood.

The boulevard remains one of Central Los Angeles’ busiest east-west commuter arteries, with weekday rush hour between 3:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. often bringing traffic to a crawl. Time Out praised its unconventional art layout, on-site Erewhon outpost and forthcoming wine bar near Jeff Koons’ Split-Rocker sculpture. Two new Metro D Line stations are also bringing visitors into the neighborhood, including one across from LACMA and another near Apollonia’s Pizzeria, a popular Detroit-style pizza spot.

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The boulevard, originally designed in the late 1920s around automobile traffic, is increasingly becoming a destination for pedestrians, too. Time Out pointed to the area’s collection of cultural attractions, including the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, Petersen Automotive Museum, Craft Contemporary and La Brea Tar Pits. The tar pits’ museum building is closed for renovations until 2028, but the outdoor bubbling fossil pools remain open.

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Pop-ups and public events have also helped draw crowds, including a June Art Parade on Wilshire celebrating LACMA’s new wing. Bangkok’s Song Wat Road topped the list, followed by London’s Golborne Road, Buenos Aires’ Fernandez de Enciso and Helsinki’s Vaasankatu.

Other streets ahead of Wilshire include Singapore’s Neil Road, Montreal’s Boulevard Saint-Laurent, Hong Kong’s Upper Lascar Row, Lisbon’s Rua do Forno do Tijolo, George Town’s Beach Street, Leipzig’s Karl-Heine-Strasse, Rio de Janeiro’s Beco do Braganca, Philadelphia’s East Passyunk Avenue and Kyoto’s Sanjo-dori.