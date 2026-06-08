Traffic Chaos Unfolds After Installation of Four Zebra Crossings on Scotland Road in Nelson, Lancashire

A council's initiative to install four zebra crossings on a 90-yard stretch of Scotland Road in Nelson, Lancashire, has led to severe traffic congestion and business disruptions. The measure, part of a larger £55 million accessibility scheme, has drawn criticism from motorists and business owners who claim it causes gridlock and deters shoppers. The council defends the project, citing safety improvements and public engagement, while residents argue the crossings are overkill and poorly planned.

A contentious traffic calming project on Scotland Road in Nelson, Lancashire, has sparked significant local backlash after the installation of four zebra crossings within a 90-yard stretch, leading to daily gridlock and complaints from both motorists and business owners.

The crossings, implemented as part of the £55 million 'Accessible Nelson' scheme funded primarily by the government's Levelling Up Fund, were designed to enhance pedestrian safety and promote walking and cycling. However, residents and traders report that the measure has instead created chronic congestion on a key route into the town and to the motorway, with some claiming that traffic now grinds to a standstill for extended periods.

Business owners like Ikram Sharif, co-owner of Super Auto Saver, argue that the council has severely underestimated the impact, stating that the combination of four zebra crossings in close proximity, along with narrowed lanes and a new cycle path, has made the road impassable during peak times. He notes that the road's closure to through traffic is particularly damaging because Nelson lacks large stores to draw shoppers, and the delays are driving customers away.

His sentiments are echoed by Philip Knowles, 78, who calls the project a waste of money that should have been invested in attracting business rather than deterring it. He also questions the need for cycle lanes in an area with minimal cyclist activity. Pedestrian Josh Samuels adds that despite the intention to improve crossing safety, vehicles frequently speed through the crossings without stopping, making crossing the road perilous.

Meanwhile, the council maintains that the scheme was developed following extensive public consultation and detailed design work, and that such major changes inevitably require an adjustment period. Councillor Brian Moore, cabinet member for economic development, asserted that the works will ultimately deliver visible improvements, making streets safer and supporting healthier travel choices.

A council spokesman reiterated that the crossings are part of a broader package to enhance accessibility to local businesses and amenities, and that monitoring will continue as the works progress. The controversy highlights the tension between urban redesign for sustainability and the immediate practical needs of traffic flow and local commerce





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Zebra Crossings Traffic Congestion Nelson Lancashire Scotland Road Council Pedestrian Safety Business Impact Gridlock Levelling Up Fund Accessible Nelson Scheme

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