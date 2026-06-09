Traffic Alert: Sahuarita Police warn of significant delays Tuesday around La Cañada and Duval Mine Roads

Drivers in Sahuarita should expect significant traffic delays Tuesday, June 9, as the Sahuarita Police Department warns of road impacts around S. La Cañada Drive and W. Duval Mine Road.

SAHUARITA , Ariz. — Drivers in Sahuarita should expect significant traffic delays Tuesday, June 9, as the Sahuarita Police Department warns of road impacts around S. La Cañada Drive and W. Duval Mine Road.

Police posted on social media that between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. traffic may be delayed — possibly more than 30 minutes — on the stretch from W. Esperanza Boulevard to W. Via de Santo Tomás.

“Please use an alternate route, if possible, or allow plenty of time for your travels,” the department wrote. Sahuarita Police also shared with KGUN that a large private funeral procession will travel the area Tuesday around noon. The procession is expected between about 12:00–12:30 p.m. ; intersections along the route will be temporarily closed only long enough for the procession to pass. The department said the largest impact will be at the Duval Mine and La Cañada intersection.

Officials asked residents to plan alternate routes or allow extra travel time and said they will update their Facebook post with additional clarification as needed. ---- STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE





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