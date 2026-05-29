Traffic Alert: Rollover crash on I-295 South near Old St. Augustine Road

Emergency crews were on the scene of a crash causing backups on I-295 South near Old St. Augustine Road.

May 29, 2026 at 4:19 PM– Emergency crews were on the scene of a rollover crash with injuries Friday on Jacksonville’s Southside. Click on the player above to view the live traffic cam.

All lanes have since reopened, but there are still lingering delays. A nearby traffic camera showed what appeared to be a vehicle upside down in the grass along the highway. Copyright 2026 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved. Family says woman, stepfather among 3 killed in Westside domestic violence stabbingShooting death of repo truck driver in Jacksonville has others in business voicing safety concernsSay goodbye to boring walls because wallpaper is making a major comeback.

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