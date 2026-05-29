Traffic Alert: 2 people dead after wrong-way crash

A Thursday night crash on Butler Boulevard has closed all eastbound lanes from San Pablo Road to Marsh Landing Parkway.

A 67-year-old woman and a 73-year old man died in the crash– Two people are dead and two are hurt after a Thursday night crash on Butler Boulevard.

Florida Highway Patrol says just after 9pm, a 21-year-old was driving a pick-up truck the wrong way on J.T. Butler Boulevard, west of Marsh Landing when it hit an SUV. A 67-year-old woman and a 73-year old man in the SUV were both killed. A passenger in the SUV has serious injuries and the driver in the pick-up truck was also hurt.

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