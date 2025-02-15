Trae Young on NBA All-Star Snub: 'If I'm Not Voted in As a Starter, It Seems Like I'm Gonna Get Snubbed'

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young reflects on his All-Star selection and discusses the possibility of being traded this summer.

The NBA All-Star weekend is in full swing and players were made available to speak to the media today. With only a day left before the actual All-Star Game, players got a chance to reflect on their appearance here among other things. Atlanta Hawks star guard Trae Young , whose appearance here is never taken for granted, was voted in as an injury replacement for Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Many fans believed Young deserved to make the All-Star team this season and were angry when he wasn't named. During an appearance on NBA TV, Young was asked why he believes he continues to get snubbed for the All-Star Game. 'For me, I don't necessarily know but at the same time, if you look at the voting and you look at the players who voted me in, my peers and the media, they still basically voted me in this year. For me, that's what matters the most and I was okay regardless because I understood what it was. Unfortunately, if I'm not voted in by the fans as a starter, it seems like I'm gonna get snubbed so it's okay,' Young said. Young has done enough to be named to the All-Star team this season, but the large amount of talent in the NBA likely pushed him out. For the season, the Hawks guard has averaged 23.7 points, 3.2 rebounds, 11.5 assists, and 1.2 steals per game. Atlanta may not be the best team in the Eastern Conference but they are competitive because of the play of Young. Being a replacement All-Star or not, Young is deserving of his spot on this team. There has been some talk about the future of Young with the Hawks and we could see him get moved this summer. Young wants to be on a winning team and his timeline doesn't seem to be lining up with the Hawks anymore. But for now, the guard is focused on helping this team get to the postseason following the All-Star break





