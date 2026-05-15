Traditional Bengal-Style Fried Chops: A Recipe for Crispy, Spicy-Sweet Croquettes

Learn how to make authentic Bengal-style fried chops, a popular snack known for its crispy exterior and sweet-spicy filling. This recipe details the process, from preparing the bhaja moshla spice blend to frying the croquettes to golden perfection.

The beloved Bengal-style fried chops are a culinary staple in the region, known for their crispy exterior and sweet-spicy filling. These croquettes, a popular street food , are made with a unique blend of roasted spices known as bhaja moshla , which imparts a distinct flavor profile that sets them apart.

The preparation begins with boiling and mashing potatoes, which form the base of the filling. In a large skillet, coconut, peanuts, and raisins are toasted to perfection, each ingredient adding its own texture and taste. Ginger and chiles are sautéed to release their aromas, followed by a mix of beets, carrots, and peas, which are cooked until softened. The spices and a touch of sugar are then added, along with the mashed potato, creating a soft dough-like mixture.

This mixture is rolled into oblong shapes, dipped in a flour slurry, and coated with breadcrumbs for a double layer of crunch. The chops are then deep-fried at 350°F until golden brown, resulting in a delightful contrast of textures. Served hot with kasundi or chutney, these chops offer a burst of flavors that are both comforting and exciting, making them a favorite among locals and visitors alike





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Bengal-Style Fried Chops Croquettes Bhaja Moshla Kasundi Street Food

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