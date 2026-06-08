Trader Joe’s shoppers could get nearly $100 from $7.4 million settlement, deadline to file claim is approaching

Trader Joe’s customers who may have received receipts containing too much payment card information could be eligible for a cash payment from a $7.4 million class-action settlement, but the deadline to file a claim is quickly approaching.

FILE - The Trader Joe's logo hangs on a mural, Aug. 13, 2019, in Cambridge, Mass. – Trader Joe’s customers who may have received receipts containing too much payment card information could be eligible for a cash payment from a $7.4 million class-action settlement, but the deadline to file a claim is quickly approaching.

The lawsuit, filed in California, alleged that Trader Joe’s printed the first six and last four digits of customers’ credit or debit card numbers on receipts from a limited number of transactions at certain store locations. Plaintiffs claimed the practice violated the federal Fair and Accurate Credit Transactions Act , which restricts the amount of payment card information that can appear on printed receipts. Trader Joe’s denied any wrongdoing or liability in the case.

However, the company agreed to a $7.4 million settlement to resolve the claims. Eligible customers who submit approved claims could receive approximately $100, though the exact amount will depend on the total number of valid claims filed. Customers who believe they may qualify are encouraged to review the settlement details and file a claim before the deadline expires. Circle K reimbursing for contaminated fuel.

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