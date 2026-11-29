Trader Joe's is releasing new jewel-themed canvas tote bags in ruby red, emerald green, and sapphire blue for the holidays. Priced at $2.99 for mini bags and $4.99 for larger versions, the collection has drawn enthusiastic reviews from some shoppers while others note mixed sentiments compared to the brand's viral fashion phenomenon.

The Trader Joe’s tote bag frenzy is unrelenting – but this new release is drawing mixed reviews from shoppers.will hit stores nationwide on Wednesday, featuring four mini tote designs priced at $2.99 each and larger canvas bags for $4.99.

Trader Joe’s is releasing a new set of jewel-themed canvas tote bags in new colors for the holidays on Wednesday, Dec. 2nd. The mini bags feature rich ruby red, emerald green, and dark sapphire blue accents with metallic gold or silver Trader Joe’s logos. The larger versions match the same jewel-inspired palette and metallic detailing.

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Other shoppers expressed enthusiasm, with one describing the bags as having “Ralph Lauren vibes” and several declaring they’ll still be queued up on release day.earlier this fall. Around the same time last year, the chain also re-released its original mini tote colors, giving shoppers another shot at snagging the notoriously hard-to-find bags.