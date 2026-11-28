Starting next week, Clairemont residents will no longer have to leave their neighborhood for their Trader Joe's favorites.

This will be the first Trader Joe's location opening in this neighborhood, plus another location is planned for a North County city. Trader Joe’s opened a new store in California that is right across the street from another Trader Joe’s.

, local Trader Joe's shoppers will be excited to know San Diego's Clairemont neighborhood is getting their first location of the popular chain grocer. The grand opening takes place at the store on Dec. 1 at 9 a.m. Store hours will be from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., open seven days per week.

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This new location takes up 9,492 square feet and will join the strip mall's other stores like Five Below, Vons, Nordstrom Rack, Michaels, Ross Dress for Less and more. According to the company, this location will continue their Neighborhood Shares Program, donating 100% of products that go unsold but remain fit to a range of nonprofit, community-based organizations, seven days a week, Rohde added.