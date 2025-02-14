Trader Joe's Fertilized Eggs Hatch Viral Controversy

A content creator's experiment incubating fertilized eggs from Trader Joe's sparked both amusement and outrage online, raising questions about egg labeling and consumer awareness.

A content creator sparked controversy online after incubating fertilized eggs purchased from Trader Joe's and hatching baby chicks. The creator shared the process on their social media platform, documenting the journey from incubation to hatching. While some viewers found the experiment humorous and intriguing, others expressed alarm and disgust, questioning why Trader Joe's would sell fertilized eggs.

The creator emphasized that they had purchased a dozen eggs from Trader Joe's about three weeks prior and successfully hatched them in an incubator. They reassured viewers that eating fertilized eggs is perfectly safe and poses no difference in taste compared to unfertilized eggs. They also clarified that the eggs are likely refrigerated immediately after fertilization, pausing the incubation process. Trader Joe's has since responded to the incident, stating that their eggs are typically refrigerated shortly after fertilization, effectively halting the incubation process. They emphasized that the only way for eggs to hatch would be through deliberate incubation at a specific temperature, around 100°F. The incident has led to widespread discussion about egg labeling and consumer awareness regarding the potential for fertilized eggs to be sold in grocery stores





nypost / 🏆 91. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

TRADER JOE's FERTILIZED EGGS CHICKS CONSUMER AWARENESS INCUBATION

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Trader Joe’s and Costco place purchase limit on eggs due to hoarding amid price surgeToday's Video Headlines: 2/10/25

Read more »

Trader Joe's, Costco, Sprouts limit purchases on fresh eggs amid shortagesGrocery stores are now enforcing purchase limits on fresh eggs as avian flu continues to impact egg-laying flocks across the country.

Read more »

Trader Joe's, Costco, Sprouts limit purchases on fresh eggs amid shortagesPurchase limits vary by retailer.

Read more »

Kamado Joe debuts the Big Joe Konnected Joe, a larger smart charcoal grillBilly has been covering audio for a decade, with hundreds of headphone, soundbar, speaker and gear reviews during that time. After beginning his career in tech journalism as a news freelancer at Engadget in 2011, he progressed to a full-time member of the news desk in 2013.

Read more »

Pasteurized Eggs: A Safe Alternative to Raw EggsThis article explores the benefits and uses of pasteurized eggs, offering a safe alternative to raw eggs in culinary preparations. It delves into the pasteurization process, types of pasteurized eggs available (shell and products), and their applications in various dishes.

Read more »

Organic Eggs Cheaper Than Regular Eggs Amid National ShortageThe nationwide egg shortage has led to unexpected pricing trends in New York, with organic and free-range eggs costing less than regular eggs. This is due to existing contracts that organic farms are honoring, despite the high demand. However, as these contracts expire, prices for organic and cage-free eggs are expected to rise.

Read more »