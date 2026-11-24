A company spokesperson said the supermarket is coming, but did not reveal its opening date.

“Trader Joe’s has plans to open in Mammoth,” Nakia Rohde, a spokesperson for the company, told The California Post. While the company’s website offers no additional information, a liquor license filing for Trader Joe’s appeared on Monday, according to the Mono CountyThe filing lists an address of 26 Old Mammoth Road in Mammoth Lakes, the site of a former Rite Aid.

If the store opens at that address, the market would be just minutes away from Mammoth Mountain Ski Area, which drew 1.3 million skiers, according to a 2019 report in theBags of Trader Joe’s tortilla chips are displayed in a grocery aisle in Lafayette, California, on Aug. 31, 2026. An uphill skier ascends as a downhill skier descends a trail at Mammoth Mountain in Mammoth Lakes, Calif. , Friday, Feb. 18, 2022.

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For now, Trader Joe’s fans still have to drive roughly 2 ½ hours to reach the nearest store in Carson City, Nevada. A spokesperson for the company said information about new locations typically appears on its website three to six months before opening,Trader Joe’s has confirmed plans to open a new grocery store in a former Rite Aid location in Mammoth Lakes. Uphill skiers ascend a designated trail at Mammoth Mountain on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Mammoth Lakes, Calif.

Skiers use skins to walk uphill. Locals have heard rumors for years about the grocery chain’s arrival, and some are celebrating the news on social media. Advertisement He shared an email from Trader Joe’s confirming the plans for the Mammoth store, though the company offered no additional details.across the US, including one that debuted on Nov. 13 in Spokane Valley, Washington, and another that opened in Anaheim Hills in October.

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Trader Joe’s, founded in California in 1967, now operates in 42 states and the District of Columbia. The eight states without a location are Wyoming, West Virginia, Alaska, Hawaii, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota and South Dakota. An uphill skier ascends as a downhill skier descends a trail at Mammoth Mountain in Mammoth Lakes, Calif. , Friday, Feb. 18, 2022.

Trader Joe's has confirmed plans to open a new grocery store in a former Rite Aid location in Mammoth Lakes. Uphill skiers ascend a designated trail at Mammoth Mountain on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Mammoth Lakes, Calif. Skiers use skins to walk uphill.