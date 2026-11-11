Trade Up: Goodwill’s free trades program helps North Florida students build new careers

A new set of skills can open doors to a career — and help fix a leaky sink along the way.

A new set of skills can open doors to a career — and help fix a leaky sink along the way. Bruce Lee graduated from Northeast Florida Goodwill ’s Good Trades program after completing a plumbing class.

The tuition-free program gives adults hands-on training for careers in construction and the skilled trades. Lee, who is originally from Jamaica, said he has long enjoyed building things. Before enrolling, he ran an agriculture business and built structures on his farm. He was looking for trade-school options when he found Good Trades and learned the program was free.

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“The cost was a major factor for a lot of the trade schools,” Lee said. “You can’t really let an opportunity like this pass. ” The program covers more than tuition, he said. It also provides instruction, hands-on practice, mentorship and support as students prepare to enter the job market.

Goodwill President and CEO David Ray said students train in a setting designed to resemble real work, including building a replica home and installing fixtures such as sinks and tubs. The program is open to Florida residents who are legally able to work, Ray said. Goodwill is looking for students who are willing to work hard, show up and learn. There is a wait list.

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Goodwill plans to add HVAC, electrical and heavy-equipment training. At the program’s one-year anniversary, it had graduated 277 students with certifications in areas including plumbing and carpentry, Ray said. The program is supported by Goodwill’s retail and philanthropic operations, along with business partners including the Jaguars Foundation and Lowe’s. The City of Jacksonville provided $785,000 in startup funding, Ray said.

For Lee, graduation is a step toward learning even more. He plans to continue with Goodwill’s carpentry training before pursuing an apprenticeship. His wife, Princess Lee, said she is proud of the work he put into the course and the effort he makes to help provide for their family. She has already seen the skills in action: Bruce repaired a clogged sink and a small leak at home.

“These are life skills for at home and for the wider community,” she said. Lee’s sons were also at graduation. His younger son, Zamalli, said he remembers seeing his father study at night and work on the family’s home.

“He’s an overall role model for me,” Zamalli said. Watch the full conversations with Bruce Lee and his family, and with Goodwill’s President & CEO on the News4Jax YouTube Channel Playlist.