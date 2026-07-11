Colts Discuss Trading QB Daniel Jones as Multiple Teams Inquire Before Nov. 10 Deadline

The Indianapolis Colts have received calls from multiple teams about quarterback Daniel Jones ahead of the Nov. 10 trade deadline, with the Minnesota Vikings emerging as a possible suitor while Baltimore has exited after trading for Jacoby Brissett.

The Indianapolis Colts have had discussions about trading quarterback Daniel Jones, and multiple teams have called to ask if he is available ahead of the Nov. 10 NFL trade deadline at 4 p.m. ET.

Indianapolis has at least been willing to hear out those teams as Jones prepares to start Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys. Head coach Shane Steichen remains committed to Jones as the starter. Daniel Jones will be our starting quarterback, Steichen said. Obviously, evaluating the tape, looking back at it, some things he could do better, some things that we need to help him with moving forward.

Also read Sources: Colts among several NFL teams mulling trade offers as deadline looms

But I do feel that Daniel gives the best chance to win right now. Jones, 29, is in his first season since tearing his Achilles tendon in Week 14 last season. After a strong debut season with Indianapolis in 2025, he threw for 3,101 yards, 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 13 starts before the injury. He has struggled in 2026, completing just 60.4 percent of his passes for 1,542 yards, five touchdowns and nine interceptions through eight games.

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Colts Quarterback Trade Talks Continue

The Colts have lost four consecutive games to fall to 2-6. The Vikings and Ravens were floated as the most likely suitors, but Baltimore has since agreed to a trade with the Arizona Cardinals for quarterback Jacoby Brissett, taking the Ravens out of the running. Minnesota remains a viable option. The Vikings have struggled offensively despite a 6-1 record, and they plan to move forward with Carson Wentz as Kyler Murray deals with a sore hamstring.

Murray, whom the Vikings quickly made QB1, has not delivered consistent play, and head coach Kevin O'Connell will hope Wentz can do so this week against the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football. Jones and O'Connell spent the back half of the 2024 regular season together after the New York Giants released Jones midway through his first contract extension and he was traded to Minnesota.

Their familiarity suggests a reunion is possible, and the Vikings seem to be a consistent quarterback away from a true Super Bowl run given a defense led by coordinator Brian Flores that has been one of the most suffocating units in the league. Jones signed a two-year, $88 million contract extension worth up to $100 million in March 2026, with the Colts showing him loyalty despite the torn Achilles. The deal is tradeable.

Jones Contract Details and Sunk Costs

He has a base salary of $5.49 million with $510,000 in per-game roster bonuses at $30,000 per game. Trading him would mean his $44 million signing bonus is a sunk cost for the Colts. He also has a $10.51 million injury guarantee for 2027 that becomes fully guaranteed on March 15 if he remains on the roster. According to Rapoport, Jones could waive that guarantee if it hinders a trade.

The Colts fired longtime general manager Chris Ballard, and owner and CEO Carlie Irsay-Gordon turned to assistant manager Ed Dodds, tasking him with netting draft capital for players who do not fit the plans. Left guard Quenton Nelson and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner were the first to be traded, and running back Jonathan Taylor, wide receiver Josh Downs and defensive tackle Grover Stewart are top remaining trade candidates.

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Colts Rebuild and Trade Deadline Strategy

The Colts were already likely to part ways with Jones in the offseason, but netting draft capital and getting him off the books sooner would kick off the rebuild. Jones, Taylor and Downs have all been the subject of trade discussions. The Colts have not yet found the right deal to part ways with other high-caliber players, and the Nov. 10 deadline at 4 p.m. ET will be telling.

The Colts were one of the best teams in the NFL last season, but once Jones' injury knocked him out, Indianapolis failed to find a viable replacement, including the hope that Philip Rivers could get the job done by coming out of retirement. Steichen has been steadfast in his belief in Jones and will continue to start him as long as he has the opportunity.

Jones's preparation and mindset have given him the edge in Indianapolis, and teams across the league are intrigued about adding him for a late-season push. Analysts have weighed in on the broader deadline activity. One observer said of the Nelson move, I don't know, I mean, he's a guard, he's 30 years old, they gotta pay him. Josh Downs wants out; if Jonathan Taylor gets traded, you know now we're talking.

But I always think the trade deadline in the NFL is much ado about nothing. But this year I don't know. Playing top trade candidates through the deadline may not seem ideal, but if Jones performs well in what could be his last game with Indianapolis, the Colts could look smart. Even if the compensation is a future seventh-round pick, finding a trade partner for Jones would be a successful start to the rebuild.

Winning right now might not be the mindset of an organization looking to sell off intriguing pieces for draft capital, but only time will tell as the deadline approaches.