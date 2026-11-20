Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte is the subject of trade rumors due to his elite performance and 10-and-5 veto rights, with teams like the Orioles and Blue Jays potentially interested in acquiring him.

Sep 14, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte throws to first base in the third inning against the Miami Marlins at Chase Field.

Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect There's plenty of trade speculation surrounding Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte right now.. The 33-year-old also has 10-and-5 rights, meaning he can veto any trade he'd be involved in after accruing 10 years of MLB service time and spending the past five straight seasons with the same team.

Also read Diamondbacks Sign Former Yankees, Blue Jays Outfielder

Jul 7, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles infielder Jackson Holliday forces out Chicago Cubs outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong at second base in the fifth inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectcould try Holliday at the hot corner.

But having Marte, Henderson, and Pete Alonso at the top of the lineup would make theSep 4, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Boston Red Sox left fielder Jarren Duran looks out to the crowd after striking out in the 4th inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Jamie LeBlanc-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectin exchange for outfielder Jarren Duran and infielder Curtis Mead. On paper, the deal would give two All-Stars fresh starts with new teams.

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On the other hand, it's unclear whether theAug 18, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Ernie Clement fields the ball against the Tampa Bay Rays in the second inning at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectand Brandon Lowe. So, if the Blue Jays want to make a move at second base, trading for Marte could be a realistic option.

Justin Binkowski is a lifelong baseball fan returning to cover the sport he loves after spending nearly a decade writing about video games. Before his time as managing editor at Dot Esports, Binkowski attended King's College in Wilkes-Barre, PA, where he was also a relief pitcher on the school's baseball team. While in college, Binkowski was a media relations intern for the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders during the 2014 season.