Trade Skirmish or War? Former Trump Advisor Weighs In on US-China Tensions

Stephen Moore, a former economic advisor to President Trump, believes the current trade dispute between the US and China is more likely to escalate into a 'trade skirmish' rather than a full-blown trade war. He argues that China's economic vulnerability makes it less capable of enduring prolonged tariff battles. Moore also criticizes Europe's stance on China, urging them to choose sides in the global economic competition.

Former Trump advisor Stephen Moore believes the current trade dispute is more likely to escalate into a 'trade skirmish' rather than a full-blown trade war. Moore, who served as a senior economic advisor during Trump's 2016 presidential campaign, characterized the situation as a 'battle for global economic dominance and supremacy,' with China as the primary target for tariffs.

Speaking at a Delivering Alpha event in Dubai, Moore emphasized that China's capacity to withstand tariffs is significantly lower compared to the United States. He asserted that China is 'not doing all that well' economically and 'can't win' the game of escalating tariffs. Moore acknowledged the potential negative consequences of trade wars for both nations but stated that China's pain threshold is considerably lower. He also criticized Europe's stance on China, urging them to choose between the United States and China. Moore argued that this is a matter of global survival and preventing China from dominating Asia. He supported President Trump's rationale for potential tariffs on Mexico, Canada, and China, framing it as a measure to curb the flow of fentanyl and heroin into the United States. Moore suggested that even if it means paying more for goods from these countries, it's a worthwhile investment if it helps mitigate the drug crisis.





