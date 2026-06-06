Tracy Strauss, a writing preceptor at Harvard, is an essayist and the author of I Just Haven't Met You Yet: Finding Empowerment in Dating, Love, and Life.

named Strauss one of eight women writers with advice to follow, alongside Anne Lamott, Toni Morrison, Sylvia Plath, Cheryl Strayed, and Joan Didion. That same year, Strauss was the Boston Writer’s Room Fellow in Nonfiction.

More recently, she was the 2024 McLean Perspectives on Trauma Distinguished Speaker, where she educated clinicians on the parallels of writing trauma stories and climbing the “spiral staircase” of trauma recovery, as well as the persistence—the doggedness—that's essential for both journeys. Strauss teaches writing at Harvard University and has appeared on national television as a writer, including a double episode series on “The Steve Harvey Show” in her role as a relationship blogger for.

Strauss has also been a guest on the inspirational radio talk show, “Get the Funk Out! ” Her personal essays have appeared inInstead of despairing in difficult times, if we embrace adversity we can learn to master what seems to have mastered us. Self Tests are all about you. Are you outgoing or introverted?

Are you a narcissist? Does perfectionism hold you back? Find out the answers to these questions and more with Psychology Today.





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