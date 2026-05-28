Tracy Shaw Shares First Day of Chemotherapy Experience After Breast Cancer Diagnosis

Actress Tracy Shaw, 52, documented her first day of chemotherapy following a breast cancer diagnosis, describing the treatment process, side effects like metallic taste, and praising NHS staff. She also expressed solidarity with others facing cancer, highlighting both emotional and physical challenges.

Actress Tracy Shaw , widely known for her role as Maxine Peacock on Coronation Street , has publicly shared her experience undergoing chemotherapy after a breast cancer diagnosis.

The 52-year-old announced on Instagram that she completed her first day of treatment, detailing the lengthy process from 9am to 5:30pm. Shaw expressed that she is feeling positive, attributing her manageable condition to supportive steroids, while also candidly describing the unpleasant metallic taste affecting all food-a common side effect of chemotherapy. She also noted occasional surges of energy, humorously comparing herself to the Incredible Hulk, and praised the NHS staff as angels for their patience and dedication despite systemic underfunding.

In her message, Shaw extended solidarity and encouragement to others on similar cancer journeys, emphasizing collective courage and love. This update follows an earlier emotional video where she broke down while preparing to start treatment, describing the psychological burden of uncertainty and daily hospital visits. Shaw mentioned meeting other women beginning chemotherapy alongside her and reflected on the persistent anxiety that cancer remains present.

Since revealing her diagnosis last month, she has documented her path, including cutting her hair in anticipation of chemo-induced hair loss. Medical tests identified HER2-positive cells, necessitating chemotherapy. Throughout, Shaw has maintained an open dialogue, thanking the NHS and advocating for cancer awareness while navigating her own treatment





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Tracy Shaw Breast Cancer Chemotherapy NHS Coronation Street Cancer Journey HER2-Positive

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