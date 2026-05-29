Tracy Shaw Shares Brutal First Chemo Experience and Calls for Greater NHS Support

Coronation Street actress Tracy Shaw details the physical strain of her initial chemotherapy session, the need for constant cardiac monitoring, and her frustration with under‑funded NHS services, while sending encouragement to fellow cancer patients.

Coronation Street veteran Tracy Shaw , 52, opened up about the harsh reality of her first chemotherapy session after being diagnosed with breast cancer last month.

In a candid video posted to Instagram on Friday, the actress described the physical and emotional toll the treatment is taking, noting that the regimen she received targets her heart and therefore requires regular cardiac scans. She explained the immediate aftermath of the infusion, saying the hospital environment felt stifling and the heat inside the ward left her feeling wiped out.

Shaw emphasized that the side‑effects extend beyond fatigue, highlighting the need to monitor her temperature closely because any sudden rise or drop could signal a serious infection such as sepsis. She urged fellow patients to be vigilant and to follow medical guidelines, noting that she must call an emergency number if her temperature deviates from the normal range. Beyond the medical challenges, Shaw used the platform to voice frustration with the state of the National Health Service.

She questioned why the government does not invest more in hospitals and NHS staff, pointing out that many people can afford private treatment while the public system struggles with resource constraints. Despite these concerns, Shaw expressed deep gratitude for the nursing team that cared for her throughout the long day, describing them as "angels" who perform one of the most demanding jobs without adequate compensation.

She also thanked her two sons, Luca and Louis, for their support, and even mentioned her dogs, which she says seem to sense when something is wrong in her body. Shaw's update continued with details about the practical aspects of her chemotherapy routine. She reported that the first day lasted from 9 a.m. until 5:30 p.m., with a delay caused by a missing medication shipment rather than any failure on the part of the hospital staff.

While she felt "really positive" overall, she noted that food now tastes metallic and unpleasant, a common side‑effect of the steroids that accompany chemotherapy. Occasionally she experiences bursts of adrenaline that make her feel like "the Incredible Hulk," prompting her to move furniture around despite her weakened state. Shaw concluded the video by sending love and courage to anyone undergoing chemo, whether they are just starting, in the middle of treatment, or have completed it.

She called for a collective boost to the NHS, urging listeners to appreciate and support the health service that is fighting alongside patients every day





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Tracy Shaw Breast Cancer Chemotherapy Side Effects NHS Funding Cardiac Monitoring

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