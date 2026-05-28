Tracy Shaw Completes First Day of Chemotherapy, Shares Emotional Update on Breast Cancer Journey

Actress Tracy Shaw provides an update after her initial chemotherapy session for breast cancer, discussing the day's events, side effects like altered taste, and praising NHS staff while sending support to fellow patients.

Actress Tracy Shaw , known for her role on Coronation Street , has shared an update on her breast cancer treatment, revealing she has completed her first day of chemotherapy.

The 52 year old was diagnosed last month and posted a video on Instagram detailing her experience from Thursday, where she spent from 9am to 5:30pm at the hospital. She expressed feeling positive, attributing her energy to steroids, but noted that all food tastes metallic and horrible, a common side effect of the treatment. A delay occurred due to a missing medication delivery, not hospital staff, she clarified.

Shaw concluded by praising the NHS staff as angels and sending love and courage to others undergoing chemotherapy. This follows an earlier emotional video where she broke down, describing the mental toll of awaiting treatment and the constant fear that the cancer is spreading. She recounted waking up each morning with headaches and sensations, feeling that the disease hasn't gone away. She prepared for chemo by cutting off much of her hair ahead of expected hair loss.

Her diagnosis includes HER2 positive breast cancer, requiring chemotherapy. Throughout, she has thanked the NHS and connected with others on similar journeys, emphasizing solidarity and hope





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Tracy Shaw Breast Cancer Chemotherapy NHS Coronation Street HER2 Positive

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