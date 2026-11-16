Tracy Pollan Shares Parkinson's Care Strategy at Michael J. Fox Foundation Gala

Tracy Pollan discusses daily coping mechanisms for Michael J. Fox's Parkinson's disease at the 26th annual charity fundraiser, highlighting the event's progress in funding critical research.

Tracy Pollan recently revealed the personal strategies she employs to support her husband Michael J. Fox through his ongoing battle with Parkinson's disease during a public appearance at a major charity event. The 66-year-old actress emphasized the importance of maintaining a positive mindset by focusing entirely on the present moment as she approaches four decades of marriage to the 65-year-old actor. Pollan shared these insights while speaking with reporters at The Michael J. Fox Foundation's A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Cure Parkinson's fundraiser held on Saturday at the Waldorf Astoria in New York City.

Core Strategies for Daily Life and Mental Health

Pollan explained that navigating life with a neurodegenerative condition requires a disciplined approach to mental wellness and daily routine. She stated that she and Fox focus on doing things day by day, looking only at what is immediately in front of them. If the current moment is okay, that is where they choose to remain, a practice Pollan described as essential for maintaining their emotional stability and positive outlook amidst the challenges of the disease.

Also read Michael J. Fox supported by wife Tracy Pollan and three daughters at actor’s Parkinson’s gala

The couple, who tied the knot in 1988, has established specific daily routines designed to keep their spirits high despite the progression of the illness. Pollan highlighted that while they have different tastes in books and television programming, they share a mutual love for dining together. She noted that these shared meals are a significant source of happiness for both of them, providing a consistent and comforting anchor in their daily lives that helps them cope with the unpredictability of Parkinson's.

Fundraiser Achievements and Scientific Progress

Pollan expressed profound appreciation for the accomplishments of The Michael J. Fox Foundation over the last twenty-plus years of its existence. She praised the organization for the huge and amazing amount of money raised at the event, noting that these funds go directly to scientists who are actively studying Parkinson's and working toward a potential cure for the neurodegenerative disease. Pollan remarked that observers are seeing significant progress in the field of research, a sentiment echoed by the substantial attendance and support seen at the gala.

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The 26th annual edition of the fundraiser featured a star-studded lineup of performances and speakers, including John Mayer, Brad Paisley, David Letterman, Stephen Colbert, Denis Leary, and John Oliver. Michael J. Fox made a rare appearance on the red carpet without his wheelchair, which he has used in recent years, and joined his wife for an onstage conversation. This appearance followed an emotional ceremony at the Primetime Emmy Awards on September 14 in Los Angeles, where Fox received the Bob Hope Humanitarian Award.

Family Presence and Emotional Tributes

The event served as a gathering for the Fox family, with their three daughters joining the couple on the red carpet. The daughters present were twins Aquinnah and Schuyler, who are 31 years old, and Esmé, who is 25. The couple's oldest child, 37-year-old son Sam, was not present at this specific event, though he had appeared with the family in September at the Emmy Awards where Fox was honored.

At the Emmys, Fox moved celebrity guests, including his Shrinking costar Harrison Ford and Nicole Kidman, to tears as he discussed his diagnosis with Parkinson's at the age of 29 in 1991. He spoke about the heartbreaking reasons he kept his health battle secret from Hollywood for years. During his acceptance speech, he paid tribute to Bob Hope, describing him as a selfless champion for soldiers and military families, embodying values of service and dedication that inspired Fox throughout his own life and career.